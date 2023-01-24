Walmart Super Bowl TV deals — 55-inch OLED for $899

Finding TV deals isn't as hard as it used to be. Plus, with the Super Bowl 2023 just days out, retailers are offering a wide range of Super Bowl TV deals for just about every budget.

Whether you're looking for an affordable big-screen TV or hoping to buy your first OLED TV, now is the ideal time to upgrade to the TV you want. So we're rounding up the best Super Bowl TV deals you can get at Walmart right now.

Also, make sure to check out our guide to the Super Bowl 2023 live stream and this week's top Walmart promo codes .

Walmart Super Bowl TV deals

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $368 now $298 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the TV deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $428 @ Walmart

The TCL 5-Series is one of our favorite QLED TVs when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review , we said it offers killer performance and a wide variety of features for the price. Noteworthy features include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and built-in Google TV. View Deal

Vizio 65" 4K QLED TV: was $678 now $498 @ Walmart

The Vizio MQ6 is one of the best QLED TVs we've tested. The QLED display delivers great color reproduction and picture quality. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 4K 60 FPS gaming support, and three HDMI 2.1 ports. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $896 @ Walmart

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review , we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. View Deal

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $996 @ Walmart

The LG B2 is a 2022 OLED TV. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV. View Deal