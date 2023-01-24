ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

First Cracker Barrel coming up Saturday at NSU

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Coming up on Saturday will be the first of four scheduled cracker barrel for 2023. Legislators from District 1, 3, & 23 are scheduled to appear to update on what they are doing for the region. The event will take at the Kessler’s Champions Club Room inside the...
Northern State University announces teach-out agreement with Presentation College

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Northern State University signed a teach-out agreement with Presentation College today to help students complete their degrees at Northern. Northern has been working toward an academic agreement with PC for quite some time, prior to Presentation’s recent announcement. Now, Northern has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission to move forward with the agreement.
Things to Do in Aberdeen, South Dakota

Places to visit in Aberdeen, SD. Aberdeen, South Dakota, is a city that offers an abundance of fun and exciting things to do. In addition, the city’s location makes it an ideal vacation destination for those who want to enjoy natural scenery while being close to some of the area’s most exciting attractions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued until noon today (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeast South Dakota remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon today. Mixed precipitation has been falling since last night and forecaster Renee Wise says as temperatures starting to plummet, roads and highways could get icy today…. Winds have been strong overnight. They should taper off this morning…
