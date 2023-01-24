Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
First Cracker Barrel coming up Saturday at NSU
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Coming up on Saturday will be the first of four scheduled cracker barrel for 2023. Legislators from District 1, 3, & 23 are scheduled to appear to update on what they are doing for the region. The event will take at the Kessler’s Champions Club Room inside the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Parents call for policy changes at the SD School for the Blind and Visually Impaired
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parents and teachers are concerned about the policies at the SDSBVI put in place by the most recent administration. Vincent Stuwe is 16 years old and visually impaired. Vinny had been enrolled in the South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired since he was six years old.
hubcityradio.com
Northern State University announces teach-out agreement with Presentation College
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release) – Northern State University signed a teach-out agreement with Presentation College today to help students complete their degrees at Northern. Northern has been working toward an academic agreement with PC for quite some time, prior to Presentation’s recent announcement. Now, Northern has received approval from the Higher Learning Commission to move forward with the agreement.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Aberdeen, South Dakota
Places to visit in Aberdeen, SD. Aberdeen, South Dakota, is a city that offers an abundance of fun and exciting things to do. In addition, the city’s location makes it an ideal vacation destination for those who want to enjoy natural scenery while being close to some of the area’s most exciting attractions.
gowatertown.net
Winter Weather Advisory issued until noon today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeast South Dakota remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon today. Mixed precipitation has been falling since last night and forecaster Renee Wise says as temperatures starting to plummet, roads and highways could get icy today…. Winds have been strong overnight. They should taper off this morning…
