WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. By this evening, clouds will have thickened and showers will develop from West to East. Scattered rain continues overnight, and could be locally heavy. Far northwest Middle Tennessee and Southwest Kentucky may see some light snow accumulations from this event. It will all turn to slush as the snow transitions back to a cold rain. The wind is the greater problem here. Winds will easily gust over 40mph at times tonight, and into the midday on Wednesday. Some of the higher elevations (Cumberland Plateau) may even see gusts over 50mph. These strong gusts will be capable of knocking down small trees and tree limbs, and also could cause isolated power outages.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO