Read full article on original website
Related
Reasons why women cheat
Is the idea of betrayal heart-wrenching? But what happens when it’s not a man who cheats? What could be the psychological reasons behind why women cheat? Could unraveling this mystery help us gain better insight into relationships and how to prevent them from crumbling?
Plies Sparks Fiery Twitter Debate On Gender Roles Saying He Wouldn’t Date A Women Who Acts Or Thinks ‘Like A Man’
Hoping to gain more insight into Plies' stance, sports journalist Jemele Hill popped into the conversation with a thought-provoking question.
Opinion: Why Some Women Have Stopped Dating
“We don’t want everything in our lives to be easy. We want everything in our lives to be worth the effort.” ~Denis Morton. I want a relationship, but I get on a dating app and immediately question that statement. Do I want a relationship? If this is how I find one, is it actually worth it?
Opinion: Stonewalling Can Be Detrimental To A Relationship
Many years ago, stonewalling was a completely foreign term. That changed when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who had never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
Opinion: Manipulators Controls Their Victims Using Specific Tactics
Recently I was talking to a friend that went on a first date and was completely shaken by the experience. She met a man for cocktails and left after only one drink. The stream of text messages that followed took her entirely aback.
psychologytoday.com
Why Men Are Lonelier Than Ever
Men often report having fewer friends and social connections to rely on, with 15% saying they have no close friends at all. The struggle with vulnerability makes it more difficult for men to find the connection they crave. By taking gradual steps to build trust with others, men can develop...
"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable Partners Refuse To Be Vulnerable
A few years ago, I was in a relationship that was extremely fun and exciting… at first. Tom was outgoing, charismatic, and easy to be around. However, the longer we dated, the more I felt like we weren’t really… going anywhere.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Attempt To Control The People In Their Lives
Over the last few years, I have worked with victims of narcissistic abuse who are trying to figure out how they fell under the control of their manipulators. The reality is that narcissists are known for their manipulative and controlling behavior, and they often use a variety of tactics to control the people in their lives. Here are five ways we typically see this behavior manifest:
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Position Themselves As An Expert During Any Interaction
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. It will be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
Opinion: How Do Toxic People Target Their Next Victim?
Toxic people are unfortuantely everywhere and can be incredibly damaging to those around them. These skilled manipulators often target specific individuals to exploit and control. As a victim of many prior toxic relationships, I know all too well the emotional toll it can take on a person's life.
Opinion: How To Build Up The Courage To Leave a Toxic Relationship
Many people want to and are preparing to leave an unhealthy relationship/toxic partner but struggle to walk away fully. The truth is: I have been in the same situation and understand entirely.
Phys.org
Why are women opting out of marriage around the world?
News headlines such as "Why More Women Are Choosing to Stay Single Now," "Craving Freedom, Japan's Women Opt Out of Marriage," "Nearly Half of Canadians Feel "Marriage is Simply Not Necessary,'" and "Chileans are Marrying Less and Later," would make it seem marriage is at a risk of survival all over the world.
Opinion: The Truth About Partners Who Avoid Promises
Photo bySebastian Pociecha on UnsplashIt’s interesting how someone can say they’re doing things for all the right reasons, but a deeper, inner knowing tells us it isn’t true. How often we listen to that knowing is debatable. Many of us forge ahead into the fire rather than paying attention to the smoke. We see what we want to — and get burned all the same.
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
Understanding the Mind of a Narcissist
Despite having a seemingly strong personality, narcissists lack a core self. Their self-image and thinking and behavior are other-oriented in order to stabilize and validate their impaired self-esteem and fragile, fragmented self.
Opinion: Stop Interrogating the Narcissist's Victims With These Issues
Narcissists have a very different way of seeing the world and relationships. They are not always obvious and can be hard to spot. If you have been the victim of a narcissist, it is natural to have questions. You may be wondering why they act this way and what they could have done differently.
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Opinion: Toxic Communication Is Detrimental And Can Lead To Divorce
It’s drilled into our heads repeatedly as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Take “The four horsemen” for example, a metaphor created over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he identified the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.
The Secret Tax on Women’s Time
Time is a luxury many women can't afford, write, Lauren C. Howe, Lindsay B. Howe, and Ashley V. Whillans.
Comments / 0