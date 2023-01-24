ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bella Rose

Reasons why women cheat

Is the idea of betrayal heart-wrenching? But what happens when it’s not a man who cheats? What could be the psychological reasons behind why women cheat? Could unraveling this mystery help us gain better insight into relationships and how to prevent them from crumbling?
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: Why Some Women Have Stopped Dating

“We don’t want everything in our lives to be easy. We want everything in our lives to be worth the effort.” ~Denis Morton. I want a relationship, but I get on a dating app and immediately question that statement. Do I want a relationship? If this is how I find one, is it actually worth it?
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Stonewalling Can Be Detrimental To A Relationship

Many years ago, stonewalling was a completely foreign term. That changed when I went through an unhealthy and abusive relationship. I didn’t have a word to describe the fact that it felt like I was talking to someone who had never heard me. I didn’t have an explanation for the erratic behavior my ex would exude if I brought up any of my thoughts or feelings.
psychologytoday.com

Why Men Are Lonelier Than Ever

Men often report having fewer friends and social connections to rely on, with 15% saying they have no close friends at all. The struggle with vulnerability makes it more difficult for men to find the connection they crave. By taking gradual steps to build trust with others, men can develop...
Salon

"Disturbing new evidence" in Brett Kavanaugh documentary sparks call for DOJ probe

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The surprise premiere of a documentary revealing "shocking new allegations" of sexual crimes committed decades ago by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh sparked new calls on Monday for Senate and Justice Department investigations.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Attempt To Control The People In Their Lives

Over the last few years, I have worked with victims of narcissistic abuse who are trying to figure out how they fell under the control of their manipulators. The reality is that narcissists are known for their manipulative and controlling behavior, and they often use a variety of tactics to control the people in their lives. Here are five ways we typically see this behavior manifest:
Stacy Ann

Opinion: How Do Toxic People Target Their Next Victim?

Toxic people are unfortuantely everywhere and can be incredibly damaging to those around them. These skilled manipulators often target specific individuals to exploit and control. As a victim of many prior toxic relationships, I know all too well the emotional toll it can take on a person's life.
Phys.org

Why are women opting out of marriage around the world?

News headlines such as "Why More Women Are Choosing to Stay Single Now," "Craving Freedom, Japan's Women Opt Out of Marriage," "Nearly Half of Canadians Feel "Marriage is Simply Not Necessary,'" and "Chileans are Marrying Less and Later," would make it seem marriage is at a risk of survival all over the world.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: The Truth About Partners Who Avoid Promises

Photo bySebastian Pociecha on UnsplashIt’s interesting how someone can say they’re doing things for all the right reasons, but a deeper, inner knowing tells us it isn’t true. How often we listen to that knowing is debatable. Many of us forge ahead into the fire rather than paying attention to the smoke. We see what we want to — and get burned all the same.
Zoe Dixon

45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study

‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Understanding the Mind of a Narcissist

Despite having a seemingly strong personality, narcissists lack a core self. Their self-image and thinking and behavior are other-oriented in order to stabilize and validate their impaired self-esteem and fragile, fragmented self.
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect

Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Toxic Communication Is Detrimental And Can Lead To Divorce

It’s drilled into our heads repeatedly as one thing that will make or break our relationships. Take “The four horsemen” for example, a metaphor created over two decades of research by John Gottman. Throughout his work, he identified the four most deadly communication styles in a relationship that predict divorce with more than 90% accuracy.

