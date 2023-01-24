Read full article on original website
Art Foltynewicz
2d ago
the hospital had 90 days to contact everyone. they didn't do it. muntz, Judd and the entire board must resign immediately.
starvedrock.media
Emergency Transports Now Having To Bypass Hospital In Peru
A big step in the closure of St. Margaret's Health-Peru went into effect on Thursday. EMS providers transporting patients in an ambulance now must bypass the Peru hospital and take them instead to Spring Valley or perhaps Ottawa. If a patient is stable enough, paramedics will take them to the hospital of their choice. If the patient needs immediate, critical care and is not stable, paramedics will then just go to the closest hospital.
starvedrock.media
Long-Time Hospital Employee: Closure Reflects Today's Healthcare Business
With the news that St. Margaret's Peru facility will be closing its doors this weekend, employees left in the lurch have not been shy about sharing their perspective on the development. One man called in to the Rod and Tom morning show on WLPO this (Wednesday) morning. He identified himself...
starvedrock.media
Apology Issued In New St. Margaret's Health Message
As time keeps on ticking closer to the hospital in Peru shutting down, administrators with St. Margaret's Health have issued an apology. In a message released on social media Thursday afternoon, hospital leaders say “We would like to apologize to our employees and the community for not delivering our announcement in the best way possible. It was never our intent to blindside any of our employees or the community with such a sensitive and life-impacting announcement.” The message goes on to say St. Margaret's administration is working to improve their communication to both employees and the community.
starvedrock.media
OSF Ottawa Chief Nursing Officer Says They're Ready For Influx Of Expectant Moms
If you're due date is quickly approaching and you live in La Salle, Bureau or Putnam counties, a drive to Ottawa could be in your future. With the announcement that the OB unit is closing at St. Margaret's Health-Peru, OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Heather Bomstad says her staff immediately began preparing for an increase in patients. One way they're getting ready for more expectant moms is to add OB nurses.
starvedrock.media
Over 600 pregnant women need to find new hospital
Over 600 pregnant women will have to find a new hospital to deliver their babies due to St. Margaret's closing its OB unit. It is unknown if other area hospitals were given prior notice to the OB unit closing, and it's unknown if area hospitals will be able to handle the influx in deliveries.
Peru community, hospital workers scrambling in wake of St. Margaret's Health closure
PERU, Ill. — The Peru, Illinois community is facing uncertainty in jobs and health care as St. Margaret's Health prepares for its incoming Jan. 28 closure. On Friday, Jan. 20, the hospital revealed that operations will be temporarily suspended on Saturday, Jan. 28 as the facility attempts to reinvent itself to help recover from difficulties first inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
starvedrock.media
Peru Mayor "Very, Very Concerned" About Handling of SMH Peru Closing
Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski called in to the WLPO morning show Tuesday to offer his take on the upcoming closing of St. Margaret's Health in Peru, formerly IVCH. Since Friday afternoon's abrupt announcement of the upcoming closing of St. Margaret's Health in Peru, the mayor of that city has been busy working the phones, along with other government officials. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski called in the the WLPO morning show Tuesday to talk it over.
starvedrock.media
Drainage Pipe Spill Brings Hazmat Team To Ottawa
A hazmat team was called to downtown Ottawa Wednesday afternoon for a heavy odor. Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner believes a drainage pipe spilled a small amount of substance into the Fox River. He thinks it could be diesel gas mixed with something else. Bressner thinks the source is from somewhere in downtown Ottawa.
aroundptown.com
CGH Medical Center, Sterling, IL, to Host Hiring Event on January 26 in Peru
On Thursday, January 26 from 12 pm to 3 pm, CGH Medical Center, 101 E. LeFevre Road, Sterling, IL will host a Healthcare Hiring Event in Peru at the First Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 4th Street. Representatives from lab, respiratory and recruiting for various departments will be on site to offer direct hiring, with day one benefits.
25newsnow.com
Peru Mayor, Senator Rezin speak out about St. Margaret’s-Peru closing
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peru Mayor Kenneth Kolowski says he found out about St. Margaret’s closing at the same as everybody else, Friday afternoon. He’s spent hours on the phone with state lawmakers talking about options for both employees and patients who received care there. Following the...
Central Illinois Proud
The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
nrgmediadixon.com
Commissioner Says Because of No Sidewalks, Students Around Oregon High School Forced to Walk on the Streets, City Needs to Fix It
An Oregon Commissioner voiced her concerns for the safety of Oregon School Students at the recent City Council meeting. Commissioner Cozzi brought to the attention of the city the need for continuous sidewalks around the High School. She said many of the students are forced to walk on the street and she would like to see if the city could remedy this problem before the school year ends.
WSPY NEWS
Plano could be in path of multi-state power line
A multi-state power line could run through Plano in the coming years. The project from Minneapolis-based SOO Green seeks to create a conduit for energy generated in the western United States to Illinois. The line would be underground and run mostly next to railroad tracks however an alternate route could potentially go through Plano's Steward Park.
starvedrock.media
Peru Mayor Reacts After Call With St. Margaret's Administration
“Blindsided” is how Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says he felt when finding out plans to close the hospital in his town. Kolowski says he took part in a Zoom call Monday with St. Margaret's Health President & CEO Tim Muntz along with other hospital administrators. State Senator Sue Rezin and State Representative Lance Yednock were also on the call.
Mendota Reporter
LaMoille School District, Arukah secure grant to help mental health of local schools
LaMOILLE – LaMoille School District 303 and Arukah Institute of Healing developed and submitted a grant in October to bring much-needed mental health support and services to seven local schools in Bureau and LaSalle counties. These participating schools include Bureau Valley High School, DePue School District 103, Hall High School, LaMoille School District 303, Mendota High School, Princeton High School and Ottawa High School. The grant, totaling $6.86 million for five years, was awarded on Dec. 27, 2022.
starvedrock.media
Two Ruse Burglary Attempts Reported In Peru
Keep your guard up in Peru. The city's police department is investigating two so-called ruse burglaries. The first took place just after 1 Tuesday afternoon in the 2500 block of Rock Street. A man went into a home claiming to be from the water department. The fake worker distracted the homeowner enough that another man was able to get inside the home. The noise of the second scammer however alerted the homeowner to come back upstairs and two men and a woman allegedly left in a newer model SUV.
starvedrock.media
Mendota P.D. Is Hiring
More men and women are needed to protect and serve in Mendota. The Mendota Police Department is hiring police officers. The starting salary is $61,000. Among the perks are having a take home squad car. Applications can be picked up at the Mendota Police Department. You're asked to apply by...
25newsnow.com
McLean County Judge sides with Town of Normal in election dispute
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A McLean County judge on Wednesday dismissed the plaintiff’s claims the Clerk must certify election petitions for positions not elected in the Town of Normal. The jobs of supervisor and collector do not exist in Normal, and the town clerk is an appointed position.
starvedrock.media
Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley
Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Schools Get Construction Grant from State
La Salle Elementary School District 122 has been selected to get some cash from the State of Illinois. As part of the Early Childhood Construction Grant program, the district will get funding for construction, expansion and renovations of their facilities. The funding is not to exceed 10 million dollars. The...
