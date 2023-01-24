ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timmer shining for SDSU women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team has racked up a perfect 9-0 conference record. Head coach Aaron Johnston says the play of Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer has been a big part of the team’s success.
CBS Minnesota

St. Thomas takes 60-54 victory over South Dakota State

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Rohde had 15 points in St. Thomas' 60-54 win against South Dakota State on Thursday night.Rohde had eight assists and four steals for the Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit League). Ahjany Lee scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Brooks Allen finished with nine points, while adding nine rebounds.Zeke Mayo led the way for the Jackrabbits (11-10, 6-3) with 23 points and two steals. Matt Dentlinger added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State. William Kyle III put up six points, six rebounds and two blocks.
KELOLAND TV

2 South Dakota chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota restaurant chefs are semi-finalists for the James Beard Award. It recognizes chefs and restaurants all across the country for their outstanding culinary skills and food menus. One of them is right here in Sioux Falls. Sanna Abourezk, who owns Sanna’s Restaurant,...
dakotanewsnow.com

Two South Dakota chefs nominated for prestigious culinary award

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Awards are considered one of the highest honors in the culinary industry. Both Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney...
SDSU Collegian

SDSU recognized as ‘premier university’ through national spotlight

Within less than two months, South Dakota State University had two publicity opportunities on a national scale with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and FCS Championship game. What does all of this recognition mean for the future of SDSU? University spokesperson Mike Lockrem said it shows that the school is a “premier university with premier opportunities.”
siouxfalls.business

Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion

Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
gowatertown.net

Jenkins Living Center names new CEO

WATERTOWN, S.D.–After an extensive executive search process, the Jenkins Living Center Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc. in Watertown. Kasey is a native of Rapid City, SD, and has worked...
mykxlg.com

Rapid City Native Accepts CEO/President at Jenkins Living Center

Rapid City, SD native Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc in Watertown, SD. After what was stated as an “extensive executive search,” the Jenkins Living Center Board made its decision. Klapprodt has worked in skilled nursing facilities...
KELOLAND TV

Daktronics seeking more workers to meet rising demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month Daktronics stock dropped nearly 40 percent after an SEC filing cast doubt on the South Dakota company’s ability to continue operations. Now a month later their stock has recovered, but some of the concerns cited in that original SEC report remain.
KELOLAND TV

Jazz society to disband as it makes major donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They will still be playing the blues even if the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will dissolve after 35 years. The society announced Friday that it will donate nearly $100,000 to two organizations in support of music and arts education in the city.
KELOLAND TV

Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
siouxfalls.business

Comings & Goings

Fazoli’s second location in Sioux Falls has opened at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway. The restaurant features a drive-thru and a party room. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The owner of The Big Orange Truck is buying Harrisburgers, which closed Dec. 30. Dean Marshall hopes to reopen...
KELOLAND TV

Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
KELOLAND TV

Vance Thompson Vision and the silent theft of vision

Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States — especially for older adults and African Americans. But early treatment can stop the damage and help prevent vision loss. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision to find...
kiwaradio.com

Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area

Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
cspdailynews.com

Kwik Star Entering South Dakota

Come fall, South Dakota should have its first of four Kwik Star convenience stores—all in the Sioux Falls area. Kwik Star, owned by La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, is planning four locations in the Mount Rushmore State, SiouxFalls.Business reported. Kwik Trip is No. 11 on CSP’s 2022 Top 202...
