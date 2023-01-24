Boise seeks applicants for 2 vacant city council positions

The city of Boise is planning for two city council vacancies — and citizens can apply to fill those seats starting now.

Councilmember Lisa Sánchez, the sole member of the city council who rents a home, had to find new housing after her lease ended at the end of 2022. The council determined she had inadvertently vacated her seat after moving out of District 3. And former council president Elaine Clegg will be leaving soon to take on the role of Valley Regional Transit CEO .

Mayor Lauren McLean encouraged anyone with a passion for Boise, a strong record of civic engagement and a willingness to serve to apply.

“I’m looking forward to hearing from Boiseans with a passion for our community, a strong record of civic engagement, and a willingness to dig in and get to work,” McLean said in a city of Boise news release. “Specifically, we’ll be looking at candidates who share the council’s vision of creating a city for everyone and are excited to help us continue to lead on the issues our residents care most about – maintaining our public safety, creating and preserving more housing at Boise budgets, bringing in jobs that provide opportunity for everyone and advancing our bold climate goals.”

Applications will close at 5 p.m. Feb. 14. For Sánchez’s seat, candidates must live in District 3. For Clegg’s at-large seat, they must reside within city limits.

Both appointments will fill out the remainder of the terms. All six council seats will be up for election in November.

Those interested in being considered for one of the seats must submit the following information to citycouncilappointment@cityofboise.org:

Applicant’s legal namePhysical address and length of residency at that addressWhich seat the candidate wants to be considered for (At-large or District 3)Letter of interest outlining the perspective the applicant would bring to the council, the reasons for wanting to serve the public, and the impact they hope to make as a Boise City Council memberCurrent resume outlining both professional and civic experienceContact information for three references who are prepared to speak to the candidate’s perspective and/or experience

"Application information must be submitted directly by the applicant, preferably in a single PDF document," the release said. "Information submitted to the city is subject to the public records act." Applications will be reviewed by Feb. 21. Finalists will be invited to interview with mayor McLean following the review process. McLean will announce the candidates for council consideration in early March.

Boise is not the only city in the area to deal with a recent vacancy on its city council. This month, Meridian’s City Council approved John Overton to replace Treg Bernt . Bernt resigned after being elected to the state Legislature.