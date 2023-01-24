Read full article on original website
OilPrice.com
Italy Looks To Secure More Oil And Gas From Libya
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to travel to Libya on Saturday to discuss more oil and natural gas supply from the North African country, Italian media report. Libya’s state energy firm, for its part, said it expected to sign even more deals with foreign companies after the...
OilPrice.com
Pipeline Gas Flows Resume To Freeport LNG Export Terminal
Small volumes of natural gas started to flow via pipeline to the Freeport LNG export terminal in Texas, which has been shut down since June following a fire, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing flows data from Refinitiv. The flows are only a fraction of the pipeline gas feeding to the...
OilPrice.com
Clean Energy Investment Hit $1.1 Trillion In 2022
The energy transition appears to be gaining speed despite supply chain bottlenecks and other economic headwinds. Investments in the energy transition jumped by 31% to hit $1.1 trillion last year. “This marks the first time that global energy transition investment has matched fossil fuel investment” BloombergNEF said. The energy...
OilPrice.com
Equinor Looks To Offload $1 Billion In Nigerian Oil Assets
Equinor has hired Standard Chartered to assist in a sale of the Norwegian energy major’s stake in an offshore oilfield in Nigeria, industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday, in what could be the latest attempt of a major oil firm to divest operations in the African OPEC member. The...
OilPrice.com
Citi: European Oil Majors Could Become Acquisition Targets
Merger and acquisition activity in the United States oil and gas industry last year slumped to the lowest in 17 years as buyers became pickier. But besides being picky, they were also willing to spend, Enverus reported earlier this week. Now, Citi analysts are suggesting they may get even more generous with acquisitions. BP and Shell, the European supermajors, could become acquisition targets for their American peers Exxon and Chevron, the bank’s analysts said in a note this week, arguing that the Europeans’ stocks have been affected by attitudes towards ESG investing and the energy transition, turning them into a potential value proposition for the American supermajors.
OilPrice.com
Australia’s LNG Export Boom Is Leaving Its East Coast Short On Gas
Eastern Australia is once again under threat of a gas shortage in case LNG producers decide to sell all of their uncontracted gas abroad, a watchdog has warned. “The east coast gas supply forecast for 2023 has improved, but the outlook remains uncertain as the LNG producers haven’t yet committed sufficient volume under firm contracts to address the risk of a domestic shortfall,” the chair of the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, Gina Cass-Gottlieb said today, as quoted by Reuters.
OilPrice.com
Why The UAE Wants To Invite Oil And Gas Companies To The COP28 Climate Summit
UAE: oil and gas companies will be involved in COP28. The UAE government has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, while also striving to raise its crude output. The decision to give a leading role in the climate discussion to oil and gas companies has...
OilPrice.com
EU And G7 Discuss Russian Oil Product Price Caps
In the latest edition of the Numbers Report, we will take a look at some of the most interesting figures put out this week in the energy and metals sectors. Each week we’ll dig into some data and provide a bit of explanation on what drives the numbers. Let’s...
OilPrice.com
Gas Exports In The Spotlight As Uzbekistan Faces Coldest Winter In 50 Years
As Uzbekistan freezes amid rampant power shortages in its coldest winter for half a century, there is a million-dollar question on the lips of its shivering citizens. Is the government exporting gas that could be powering heating plants and pumping warmth into people’s homes?. Officials are adamant that Tashkent...
Italy's Eni signs $8 bn gas deal as Meloni visits Libya
Italian energy giant Eni signed an $8 billion gas deal with Libya's state-run National Oil Corporation Saturday as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Tripoli. Meloni also visited Algeria this week seeking supply deals from Africa's top gas exporter.
OilPrice.com
The ExxonMobil Papers
The story in Science underlines the risk issues for both the fossil fuel companies and their investors. This report provides more ammunition for those who believe that the fossil fuel companies knew, didn’t tell us, and even tried to hide the evidence. The article in Science could be used...
OilPrice.com
U.S., EU Make $8.5 Billion Payment To Support South Africa’s Energy Transition
The United States supports South Africa’s transition to cleaner energy and will help mobilize financing from the private sector to assist the country which is heavily dependent on coal, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said on Friday during a visit to South Africa. Currently, coal is by...
OilPrice.com
Europe Is Diversifying Its Diesel Sources Ahead Of Ban On Russian Fuel
Europe is buying more diesel from the United States and Saudi Arabia in preparation of the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian refined products, yet Europe still remains the biggest buyer of Russian diesel, data compiled by Anadolu agency showed on Thursday. The EU will ban—effective February 5—seaborne imports...
OilPrice.com
Why Oil Won’t Trade Above $100 This Year
After an initial dip, the oil price rally has been a steady grind upwards in the current year, with the last 12 trading days seeing 10 days of higher intraday highs and 11 days of higher intraday lows. Brent is currently trading at $87.50 per barrel (as of Jan 26 at 12:24p.m. EST)--more than $10 from this year’s low. And now commodity analysts at Standard Chartered are saying that positive speculative sentiment in the oil markets can support prices above $90/bbl.
OilPrice.com
Freeport LNG Gets Regulatory Approval
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has given Freeport LNG Development, L.P. the approval it requested to restart some operations, a regulatory filing from Thursday shows. “I grant your request for Freeport LNG Development, L.P. (Freeport LNG) to commence commissioning, including cooldown, of Loop 1 LNG transfer piping and commissioning and...
OilPrice.com
How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom
The once-promising nuclear power industry was hampered by high-profile disasters and subsequent enviornmentalist campaigns against the industry. Despite the campaigns highlighting the risks involved with nuclear power, studies show that it is one of the safest forms of electricity generation. Environmentalists that once led a push to effectively cancel nuclear...
OilPrice.com
Oilfield Firms See Highest Profit In Nearly A Decade
SLB – formerly Schlumberger – Halliburton, and Baker Hughes reported this past week very strong earnings for 2022 and said they expected the upcycle that began last year to be a multi-year feature in the oilfield services sector, thanks to improving pricing and tight equipment and service capacity in certain markets.
OilPrice.com
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Crash By 7%
U.S. natural gas prices fell below $3 per million British thermal units this week for the first time in two years amid continuing warm weather that started a commodity selloff. Prices first dipped below $3 per MMBtu on Wednesday and were still there as of today, trading at a little...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Rig Count Slips Again
The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States stayed the same this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count stayed at 771 this week—161 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2022, and 304 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.
OilPrice.com
Big Banks See Opportunity In Unlisted Emerging Market ESG Companies
As financial markets experience significant headwinds in 2022, environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds saw their first net outflow since 2011. However, the energy transition, climate-related threats to food security and the search for long-term value could prompt a resurgence of sustainable investment in emerging markets. After global ESG funds...
