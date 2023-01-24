ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Suspect in overnight Yakima shooting that left 3 people dead has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

By Amanda Watts, CNN
news8000.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Man shot during dispute on Manhattan subway

A man was shot on the subway in downtown Manhattan early Saturday morning, police said. The 34-year-old straphanger was shot in the torso during a dispute with another man and his female companion on a southbound N train as it pulled into the Canal Street and Broadway station just after 1 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition, according to police. The suspect, believed to be a man in his 30s, fled the station with the woman in an unknown direction, police said. It’s not clear at this time what sparked the argument, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy