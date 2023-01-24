Read full article on original website
Related
Does Miley Cyrus' New Song 'Flowers' Hint That Liam Hemsworth Cheated On Singer With Costar Jennifer Lawrence?
Is Miley Cyrus trying to tell us something in her new hit song, "Flowers?" According to one TikTok user, the singer, 30, is wearing a gold dress in the music video, which is a subtle nod to the same dress Liam Hemsworth's Hunger Games costar Jennifer Lawrence wore to the film's premiere, potentially hinting that something more was happening between Hemsworth and Lawrence behind-the-scenes. "Tell us, Miley! Queen of shade," the user wrote. Lawrence, 32, previously admitted to Andy Cohen that she and the Australia native, 33, have gotten intimate in the past. “It has recently been rumored that you...
Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations
Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Harry Styles Hugs Mystery Brunette In London 2 Months After Split From Olivia Wilde
Harry Styles has his fans in a frenzy after being spotted hugging a mystery woman in London. On Friday, January 20, the "As It Was" performer was photographed hugging a brunette woman outside the Chiltern Firehouse in London. The woman in question has since been identified as Sofia Krunic, who works as head of events at the Chiltern, it was reported.Styles kept warm for his outing in a grey hoodie and padded jacket from The North Face, keeping cozy with a black scarf. With a cream tote bag over one shoulder and a takeaway coffee in hand, the Don't Worry...
See Lady Gaga’s Heartfelt Reaction To Oscar Nomination
The singer grabs her fourth Oscar nomination for her song 'Hold My Hand'
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'
Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend
Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
Austin Butler and Girlfriend Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at 2023 Golden Globes Afterparty
Hound dogs! Kaia Gerber may not have walked the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet with boyfriend Austin Butler — but she was waiting in the wings to celebrate his big win. After Butler, 31, accepted his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s […]
J.Lo Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Shading Christina Aguilera With Madonna Kiss Reveal
Jennifer Lopez, 53, insists there was no shade thrown to Christina Aguilera after a recent interview where she claimed that she was originally going to be part the iconic 2003 MTV VMA performance where Madonna kissed Britney Spears and the “Dirrty” singer. “No shade at all…you shady,” she commented back on a Billboard Instagram post detailing the story. She then added, “smdh” — meaning, “shake my damn head” and the hashtags, “#alwayswanttostartsomemess” and “#growup.”
Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’
The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
Popculture
ABC Reportedly Can't Fire Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's future involvement with GMA3: What You Need To Know remains unresolved. According to a source, per PEOPLE, ABC is still determining "what degree of punishment is appropriate," if any, in light of its investigation into the couple's relationship. "A lot of higher-ups at the show think they should be fired," the source said. "But the problem is they can't fire them so they're really in trouble and trying to figure it out." Nearly two months after they were taken off air on Dec. 5, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, believe "the situation sucks," according to another insider. A source confirmed to PEOPLE previously that the co-anchors were "not terminated," but questions remained about whether they would be back on the air.
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination
Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”
Harry Styles splits pants onstage in front of first celeb crush Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston attended a Harry Styles concert on Thursday — and witnessed a wardrobe malfunction. While the former One Direction member sang “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” to his Inglewood, Calif., audience, he dropped to his knees and split his pants. After making a shocked face at the crowd, the singer, 28, covered the tear with his hands and good-naturedly rolled his eyes at his bandmates. Styles finished out the performance with a towel hiding the rip. Aniston was far from the only A-list audience member, with Kylie Jenner, Trevor Noah and Ellen DeGeneres also in attendance. However, Twitter users were quick to poke fun...
Taylor Swift Was Snubbed by the Oscars and Swifties Are Not Happy
Despite the speculation and hope for an Oscar nomination from Taylor Swift fans, the 33-year-old didn’t make the cut. In 2022, Swift was overlooked for her directorial debut, All Too Well: The Short Film, which did not make the short list for best short film. Swifties were mad about the snub at the time, but there was still hope that the singer could win her first Academy Award for best original song at this year’s ceremony with “Carolina,” a track written and performed by Swift for Where the Crawdads Sing. Unfortunately, that nomination didn’t happen either.
Florence Pugh opens up about 21-year age gap with ex Zach Braff
Florence Pugh opened up about people criticizing her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff. The "Black Widow" star first began dating the actor sometime in 2019.
Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts
Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
EW.com
Watch Rita Ora get married with the help of Lindsay Lohan and Sharon Stone in the new 'You Only Love Me' video
Rita Ora is a blushing bride, but for all the wrong reasons, in "You Only Love Me." The British singer-songwriter returns with the lead single from her first album in almost five years and an accompanying video featuring cameos from Lindsay Lohan, Kristen Stewart, Chelsea Handler, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Addison Rae.
Bustle
Zach Gilford Admits He Forgot Taylor Swift's Name When He Starred In Her Music Video
Today, most actors would give anything for a chance to star in a Taylor Swift music video — but 11 years ago, one of her co-stars barely even knew who she was. On Jan. 24, Friday Night Lights star Zach Gilford revealed on the LadyGang podcast that he couldn’t remember Swift’s name while working on her “Ours” video in late 2011.
wegotthiscovered.com
Madonna biopic reportedly on ice at Universal Pictures after world tour announcement
The era of celebrity biopics might be put on halt after it was reported that Madonna’s movie was put on pause for the time being. This comes after the artist is about to embark on her world tour across North America and Europe, leaving little room for her to help out during pre-production.
Stereogum
The 1975 Announce Harry Styles Appearance In Newcastle But Bring Out Lewis Capaldi To Sing Taylor Swift’s “Love Story”
Hijinks! The 1975 love hijinks. While touring behind last year’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language, the British band has indulged in all sorts of attention-grabbing stunts. Frontman Matty Healy has eaten raw meat while touching himself, and he’s made out with fans and sucked on randos’ thumbs. A couple of weeks ago, Taylor Swift came out as a surprise guest at the 1975’s London show, covering their song “The City” and performing her monster hit “Anti-Hero” live for the first time. So when the screens at the 1975’s arena show announced special guest Harry Styles, their fans believed it. But they didn’t get Harry Styles. They got Lewis Capaldi.
Comments / 0