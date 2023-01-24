Read full article on original website
Kanye's New Wife Is No Kim K.: Shocked Friends Describe Rapper's Australian-Born Bride Bianca Censori As 'Quiet, Normal Girl'
Kanye West’s new wife's family asked for privacy after it emerged the Kim Kardashian lookalike rushed down the aisle and said ‘I do’ to the rapper in a private ceremony this week. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to...
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
webnewsobserver.com
Did Kim Kardashian just react to Kanye West and Bianca’s wedding?
Ever since the reports about Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage, Kim Kardashian has been mum about the entire matter as the fans awaited her response. Now, finally, the reality mogul has opened up about the same. She is reportedly unperturbed by her ex-husband’s new wedding. According to a report by US Weekly, Kim took to social media and wrote “happy era’ while sharing a series of photos in ripped jeans and a white tee.
netflixjunkie.com
Who Is Bianca Censori, the Woman Who Took Kim Kardashian’s Place in Kanye West’s Life?
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian finally got divorced in November last year. Although the socialite filed for the divorce early in the year 2021, it took about a year and a half for the ex-couple to finalize it and get through with the formalities. And now soon after their divorce was finalized, the rapper has tied the knot agsin.
webnewsobserver.com
Here’s what Julia Fox recently revealed about Kanye West & Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox has recently made headlines, but because of the former celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. During one of her guest appearances on the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress, who dated Ye briefly in early 2022, revealed where she stood in present times in regard to her current stance on the rapper who is often mired in controversies.
Rapper Formerly Known As Kanye Remarries Before Ink On His Divorce Papers Dry
The tragic producer was spotted at a restaurant with his new wife
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Speak On Kanye: “He Stepped On A Landmine”
Fif questioned what Ye’s goal and purpose was with his anti-Semitic, White Lives Matter rhetoric. We’re closing out the week with a bang, thanks to Kanye West. This morning (January 13), rumors surfaced that West had remarried, setting social media on fire. The rapper reportedly wed Yeezy architect Bianca Censori, the woman he was recently seen with in Beverly Hills. While details regarding this rumored marriage continue to take over timelines, a clip of 50 Cent on Big Boy’s Neighborhood has also stolen attention.
netflixjunkie.com
Privately Excited? Bianca Censori Has Surprising Expectations From Her Marriage With Controversial Rapper Kanye West
Kanye West sure falls hard when he is in love. After pining for Kim Kardashian and repeatedly trying to get her back, they finally settled on the divorce papers. The rapper dated a string of women after his split with the socialite, but none seemed to last too long. Until he suddenly went MIA and made headlines for his marriage to Bianca Censori.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers
50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram. 50 Cent responded to reports of Kanye West’s lawyers dropping the polarizing rapper on Instagram, Monday. The legal firm took out newspaper ads to alert Ye that they are no longer representing him in a New York lawsuit.
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared...
Kanye West Introduced Daughter North West to His New Wife Bianca Censori on a Fancy Dinner Date
Kanye West's daughter North West was the first of his children to meet Bianca Censori, the Yeezy architect from Australia he married in January 2023.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Ex Kim Kardashian Wants To Have A Sit-Down Chat With New Wife Bianca Censori – Here's Why
Kim Kardashian reportedly wants to have a serious chat with Kanye West's new wife. Fans were astonished a few days ago when it was revealed that the 45-year-old award-winning rapper had wed Yeezy architect and designer Bianca Censori. TMZ claims that because they were unable to secure a marriage license,...
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
Elite Daily
The Kardashians Are Reportedly “Nervous” About Kanye’s Rumored Marriage
According to rumors, Kanye West married Yeezy architectural designer Bianca Censori in January — even if they don’t have the legal papers (or marriage certificate) to back it up. There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the couple, so much so that even the Kardashian family is reportedly a little lost. “They don’t know what it is,” a source told Page Six on Jan. 18, referring to West and Censori’s rumored wedding.
Woman Gives Her Son Her Home. He and His Wife Later Decide They Need Her Bedroom for their new Baby
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A woman was married and had one son. Her husband died along the way and the woman continued raising her son alone. She never remarried. Her son grew into a fine young man and eventually, he found a beautiful young lady, and they got married.
LO Down: Kanye West Allegedy Is Married To Former Yeezy Brand Architect
Gotcha! Rumor has it that Ye’ formally known as Kanye West has officially moved on from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. the former couple have only been divorced officially for two months. Fans were initially worried about the safety of Kanye due to him being missing in action on social media over the past few weeks. […]
Kanye West Could Actually Be Barred From Meeting New Wife Bianca Censori’s Family In Australia
Kanye West's married life with Bianca Censori may be facing a major hurdle by way of his attempts to visit her family in Australia.
Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Was Pretty in Pink for Her 5th Birthday & the Photos Are So Cute
Pink to the max seemed to be the theme of Chicago West’s 5th birthday party. Kim Kardashian recently shared photos of her daughter’s extravaganza, and the little girl looked pretty in pink surrounded by her favorite color. In photos from the big day, posted to Instagram yesterday, Chicago has long pink braided extensions in her hair to match her long-sleeve pink top and tights. She paired it with baby pink cowboy boots, looking like a little doll! Huge balloon arches in every shade of pink decorated the party venue, along with a few key Hello Kitty touches as well. It was...
