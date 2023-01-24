Read full article on original website
Governor’s office, bill sponsor say they’re open to phase-out for proposed Montana child tax credit
The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan) The governor’s policy director and the bill sponsor said Thursday they would be open to including a phase-out at a slightly higher income level in their measure that would provide a $1,200 tax credit for each Montana child ages 5 and under.
How Living Off the Grid in Montana Compares to Other States
In the wake of the pandemic, with growing economic uncertainty and climate change stressing public infrastructure, more Americans are seeking ways to live off the grid. This does not necessarily mean forgoing all modern conveniences. Rather, living off the grid simply often means just that - being disconnected from local utility grids and having a higher degree of self-sufficiency.
The month of January declared as Education Month in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Earlier this month, the month of January was officially declared as Education Month in Montana. The proclamation re-assert's Montana's dedication to students, parents and educators, a release from the governor's office said. The following is Gov. Gianforte's proclamation January as Education Month:. WHEREAS, Montana kids should receive...
Governor Greg Gianforte Speaks to Montanans at State of the State Address
HELENA -- In his State of the State address, Gov. Greg Gianforte spoke to Montanans on Wednesday night about a variety of issues currently facing the Treasure State, including the economy, taxes, and education. Citing the state’s $2.5B budget surplus, Gianforte boasted about Montana’s economic growth. “Thanks to the hard...
‘Accessibility and reach’: Bill aims to help Montana food banks buy more local food
A bill that would give money to food banks for purchasing more food from local farmers is making its way through the Montana Legislature. The House Agriculture Committee heard House Bill 276 on Tuesday and may vote on the measure next week. The bill would allocate $1 million to a...
Texas oil, gas industry paid record $24.7 billion in taxes, state royalties in fiscal '22
(The Center Square) – The Texas oil and natural gas industry paid a record $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal 2022, by far the highest total in Texas history. It represents a 54% increase from its previous record of $16 billion paid in 2019, and more than double what it paid in fiscal 2021, according to a new report published by The Texas Oil & Gas Association.
Montana resolution calls for day of remembrance for Indian boarding school victims
Flandreau Indian School, South Dakota, choir. [Between 1909 and 1932] Photograph. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, . When Sen. Susan Webber’s relative was digging outside of Browning after the family’s well ran dry, instead of water, she said her ancestor found the unmarked graves of babies. The...
State disaster experts attend Helena symposium
The Yellowstone River flood in June tore a wide swath of destruction through critical Montana infrastructure, communities and lives. Warm overnight temperatures beginning June 10 melted lingering snow in the river's surrounding mountains and combined with inches of precipitation caused millions of dollars in damages to towns all along the watershed.
Montana Credit Union members receiving scam texts
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Credit Union is warming members of a scam targeting members. Reports are being made of members receiving texts supposedly coming from Montana Credit Union, asking them to confirm their card information. If you receive a text, you are asked to not click the link and...
Montana VA to host town hall for women veterans
HELENA, Mont. - Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, beginning at 5:00 p.m. To join the conversation, Veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana).
Poor Man's Lobster: De-mystifying Montana's lesser known game fish
It’s a fish of many names: burbot, ling, eel pout, lawyer, mud shark and poor man’s lobster, just to name a few. Montana’s major rivers and reservoirs are home to a fish that may not be the first to come to mind like trout or walleyes for anglers, but ling have a certain following when it comes to a unique fishing experience and great eating.
ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order
Judge Michael Moses of Yellowstone County at a court hearing on July 11, 2022 (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a motion in Yellowstone County District Court to hold the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte in contempt for refusing to follow what it says are two court orders to change its policy for amending gender designations on birth certificates.
Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
