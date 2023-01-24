Read full article on original website
Alleviant Medical Raises $75M No-Implant Interatrial Shunt
Alleviant Medical, a privately-held medical device company developing a no-implant interatrial shunt for heart failure, today announced the closing of a $75 million equity financing co-led by S3 Ventures and RiverVest Venture Partners. This financing will fund the company’s global pivotal trial, ALLAY-HF (Safety and Efficacy of the Alleviant System...
GE HealthCare Signs Distribute Deal for Handheld Veterinary Ultrasound
GE HealthCare and Sound Technologies today announced an agreement to distribute the Vscan Air, a wireless pocket-sized ultrasound, to veterinary practices in the United States. Ultrasound applications in veterinary care present the opportunity to transform healthcare for dogs, cats, horses, cows, pigs, goats and exotic animals including small mammals and...
Orthofix Announces Full Commercial Launch of Mariner Deformity System
Orthofix Medical, a global spine and orthopedics company, today announced the full commercial launch of, and first patient cases involving, the Mariner Deformity Pedicle Screw System. The first product launched since the merger of Orthofix and SeaSpine earlier this month, the Mariner Deformity Pedicle Screw System developed by SeaSpine is...
Esaote Debuts New MyLab X90 Ultrasound Device
Esaote introduced MyLab X90, its new ultrasound system. "Accuracy and precision across the entire image generation chain, data processing speed and native AI-based application management lie at the heart of MyLab™X90," said Guillaume Gauthier, Ultrasound Global Product Marketing Manager. "As well as providing high-quality images and advanced clinical solutions, our aim was to revolutionize daily workflows by increasing the speed and accuracy of analysis, together with improving the operator experience and the clinical outcome for patients."
Photon-Counting CT Enables Lower Contrast Media for Aortic Imaging
OAK BROOK, Ill. (January 26, 2023) – Photon-counting detector CT reduces the amount of contrast needed for CT angiography (CTA) while maintaining image quality, according to a new study published in Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). The portion of the aorta...
Evie Ring Maker Movano Health Proposes Public Offering
Movano Health, maker of the Evie Ring, announced that it is proposing to sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares in the underwritten public offering are to be sold by Movano Inc. The company intends to...
FDA Approves Abbott's Spinal Cord Stimulation Device
Abbott announced today that the FDA has approved its Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system to treat painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a debilitating complication of diabetes. The Proclaim XR SCS system can provide relief to DPN patients in need of alternatives to traditional treatment approaches, such as oral medication. People who receive therapy from the Proclaim XR SCS system will also be able to use Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a connected care app that allows people to communicate with a physician and receive treatment adjustments remotely.
