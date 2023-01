The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.

2 DAYS AGO