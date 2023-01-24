Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Breaking: Packers Make Significant Aaron Rodgers Trade Decision
Following the Green Bay Packers' elimination from postseason contention, Aaron Rodgers made it clear he intended to play in 2023. What was less clear was which team he'd play for. Yesterday, fans learned from Ian Rapoport that a trade involving Rodgers was looking plausible. ESPN's Adam ...
Gisele Is Reportedly Feeling Different After Tom Brady Divorce
In October, Gisele Bundchen finalized her divorce with NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Although that probably wasn't an easy situation for all parties involved, the latest update on the 42-year-old model is telling. According to People, Bundchen has "newfound energy" since her divorce with ...
sportszion.com
Bills QB Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Brittany Williams posts series of fun-looking photos despite loss vs Bengals
The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen were anticipated to compete for their first Super Bowl victory this season, but it did not happen. Despite their best efforts, including MVP favorite QB Allen, the Bills were defeated 27-10 by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round. Following their loss, Allen inevitably faced heavy criticism on social media and TV.
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Look: Tom Brady's 7-Word Message For Brock Purdy Goes Viral
Tom Brady is no longer playing in the NFL playoffs. But the legendary quarterback can empathize with one of the remaining quarterbacks, in particular. Brock Purdy, the seventh-round rookie who has taken over as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback due to injuries, is trying to pull a Brady ...
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Marconews.com
Report: Chicago Bears most likely to trade down from No. 1 with these teams
The Chicago Bears are in a prime position to trade back from the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, where they're sure to have no shortage of suitors. If general manager Ryan Poles can find a trade partner, he'll likely trade back. But who are the most likely candidates?
Look: Colin Kaepernick's Announcement Is Going Viral
On Wednesday afternoon, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick gave fans a peek at what he's been working on. No, the former star quarterback isn't trying to make it back into the NFL - at least not with his latest social media post. This time he's shedding light on police brutality in a new ...
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
atozsports.com
Chiefs suffer important loss before kickoff vs. Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs will once again meet in the AFC Championship this weekend. The matchup looks to be one of two high-flying offenses that have gotten great performances by their defense during the postseason. Joe Burrow versus Patrick Mahomes is always a matchup to get excited for if you’re a football fan.
Cowboys Assistant Head Coach Among 5 Fired from Mike McCarthy Staff
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
Panthers Hire Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore? 'No Way In Hell!' Says Steve Smith
Coach Kellen Moore has completed his interview with the Panthers. Steve Smith does not support the idea of a second visit.
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers
The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach
The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs
Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
