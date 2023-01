LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, resident has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle. According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Tyler Jacob Chappell was sentenced to 88 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement. That is 7.33 years.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO