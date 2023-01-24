Read full article on original website
friars.com
No. 23/21 Men's Basketball Game Notes At Villanova
Friars To Play At Villanova On January 29: The Friars will play at Villanova on Sunday, January 29 at 12:00 p.m. on FS1. The Friars have posted a 41-70 mark all-time versus the Wildcats. The Friars are 26-23 at home, 14-34 on the road and 1-12 on neutral courts all-time against Villanova. The two teams first met on February 15, 1936 with the Friars earning a 46-37 win in Providence. In the first meeting with the Wildcats last season, Villanova earned an 89-84 win on February 15, 2022 at Providence. In the second meeting last season, the Wildcats defeated the Friars, 76-74, on March 1, 2022 at Villanova. In the Friars' most recent win over Villanova, Providence defeated the Wildcats, 54-52, at Alumni Hall in Providence on March 6, 2021. The Friars last win at Villanova was a 58-54 victory on February 29, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center.
friars.com
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Xavier
GAME NOTES (PDF) | LIVE STATS | WATCH. FRIARS HIT THE ROAD TO FACE XAVIER... Providence will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to face Xavier at the Cintas Center on Saturday, Feb. 28. The match-up is the second game of the season between the two teams and tip-off is slated for 2:00 p.m.
friars.com
No. 17/16 Men's Hockey Downed By Maine, 3-2
ORONO, Maine – Jakub Sirota scored the game-winning goal with 5:54 remaining in regulation as Maine outlasted the No. 17/16 Providence College men's hockey team by a score of 3-2 on Friday night (Jan. 27) at Alfond Arena. RECORDS. No. 17/16 Providence (12-8-6, 7-4-5 HEA) | Maine (10-12-2, 4-8-1...
friars.com
No.13 Women’s Hockey Tops New Hampshire, 7-4
DURHAM, N.H. – The No.13 Providence College women's hockey team skated to a 7-4 win over the University of New Hampshire, on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Whittemore Center in Durham, New Hampshire. Sara Hjalmarsson secured her fourth career hat trick. SCORE. Providence – 7 | New Hampshire –...
friars.com
Men and Women’s Cross Country Earn 2022 USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The U.S. Track & Field And Cross Country Coaches Association released its academic awards on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Providence College men's and women's cross country programs each earned 2022 USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Academic Team Awards. Four Friars were also recognized individually as USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honorees.
Valley Breeze
Still skating after all these years
If you go to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink during public skating on a Tuesday or Friday afternoon, you might see three hockey amigos from yesteryear doing laps together. They will be shooting the breeze, but almost certainly they will be wishing they were shooting a puck. If you were...
Patriots.com
No Days Off: Cole Strange, Patriots reward Providence elementary school for perfect attendance
Young Woods Elementary School upheld its end of a bargain made last fall, so Cole Strange and the New England Patriots returned to Providence on Wednesday to reward those with perfect attendance through the first half of the school year. "There's a lot of hard work that the kids put...
Diocese of Providence welcomes coadjutor bishop
12 News plans to live stream the 2 p.m. mass right here on WPRI.com.
Student stabbed outside Hope High School
The incident happened outside the building during lunch, according to a spokesperson for the district.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 90
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
Ice Bumper Cars Have Returned to Providence and It’s Pure Wintertime Fun
The popular Ice Bumper Cars are back at the BankNewport City Center ice rink in Providence, and it’s one of those wintertime activities that has to be on your to-do list. The Providence Rink in downtown Providence is the only outdoor ice rink in the area where you can experience bumper cars on ice. It’s fun for all ages as you glide forwards, backward, and sideways over the ice, bumping friends turned opponents along the way.
tourcounsel.com
Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
Buonanno resigns from RI Convention Center after daughter ran against McKee
The president of the AFL-CIO relayed the governor's request, according to the outgoing chairman.
Danielle North looks back on her time at WPRI 12
After almost 25 years at WPRI 12, Danielle North has signed off for the final time.
Middleboro Is Getting Some Serious BBQ With New Sarcastic Swine Spot
Get ready to go hog wild, as one of Southeastern Massachusetts’ favorite BBQ restaurants is expanding to a second location. Abington’s Sarcastic Swine Restaurant & Catering is opening a satellite location in South Middleboro. The new Sarcastic Swine BBQ South will be located inside of the Capeway Convenience...
Woman accused of conning RI widower out of $80K
Brittany Rakia Shawnai Lasley has been charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
ABC6.com
‘Your Moms’ new diner to open in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new breakfast spot in Pawtucket called “Your Moms” will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. “Your Moms” is a new brick and mortar diner created by the owners of Sunnyside on the Street food truck. The celebration will take place on...
