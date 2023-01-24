Friars To Play At Villanova On January 29: The Friars will play at Villanova on Sunday, January 29 at 12:00 p.m. on FS1. The Friars have posted a 41-70 mark all-time versus the Wildcats. The Friars are 26-23 at home, 14-34 on the road and 1-12 on neutral courts all-time against Villanova. The two teams first met on February 15, 1936 with the Friars earning a 46-37 win in Providence. In the first meeting with the Wildcats last season, Villanova earned an 89-84 win on February 15, 2022 at Providence. In the second meeting last season, the Wildcats defeated the Friars, 76-74, on March 1, 2022 at Villanova. In the Friars' most recent win over Villanova, Providence defeated the Wildcats, 54-52, at Alumni Hall in Providence on March 6, 2021. The Friars last win at Villanova was a 58-54 victory on February 29, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 20 HOURS AGO