ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
friars.com

No. 23/21 Men's Basketball Game Notes At Villanova

Friars To Play At Villanova On January 29: The Friars will play at Villanova on Sunday, January 29 at 12:00 p.m. on FS1. The Friars have posted a 41-70 mark all-time versus the Wildcats. The Friars are 26-23 at home, 14-34 on the road and 1-12 on neutral courts all-time against Villanova. The two teams first met on February 15, 1936 with the Friars earning a 46-37 win in Providence. In the first meeting with the Wildcats last season, Villanova earned an 89-84 win on February 15, 2022 at Providence. In the second meeting last season, the Wildcats defeated the Friars, 76-74, on March 1, 2022 at Villanova. In the Friars' most recent win over Villanova, Providence defeated the Wildcats, 54-52, at Alumni Hall in Providence on March 6, 2021. The Friars last win at Villanova was a 58-54 victory on February 29, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. Xavier

GAME NOTES (PDF) | LIVE STATS | WATCH. FRIARS HIT THE ROAD TO FACE XAVIER... Providence will travel to Cincinnati, Ohio to face Xavier at the Cintas Center on Saturday, Feb. 28. The match-up is the second game of the season between the two teams and tip-off is slated for 2:00 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
friars.com

No. 17/16 Men's Hockey Downed By Maine, 3-2

ORONO, Maine – Jakub Sirota scored the game-winning goal with 5:54 remaining in regulation as Maine outlasted the No. 17/16 Providence College men's hockey team by a score of 3-2 on Friday night (Jan. 27) at Alfond Arena. RECORDS. No. 17/16 Providence (12-8-6, 7-4-5 HEA) | Maine (10-12-2, 4-8-1...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

No.13 Women’s Hockey Tops New Hampshire, 7-4

DURHAM, N.H. – The No.13 Providence College women's hockey team skated to a 7-4 win over the University of New Hampshire, on Friday, Jan. 27 at the Whittemore Center in Durham, New Hampshire. Sara Hjalmarsson secured her fourth career hat trick. SCORE. Providence – 7 | New Hampshire –...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Men and Women’s Cross Country Earn 2022 USTFCCCA All-Academic Team Honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I.- The U.S. Track & Field And Cross Country Coaches Association released its academic awards on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Providence College men's and women's cross country programs each earned 2022 USTFCCCA NCAA Division I Academic Team Awards. Four Friars were also recognized individually as USTFCCCA All-Academic Team honorees.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Still skating after all these years

If you go to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink during public skating on a Tuesday or Friday afternoon, you might see three hockey amigos from yesteryear doing laps together. They will be shooting the breeze, but almost certainly they will be wishing they were shooting a puck. If you were...
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Ice Bumper Cars Have Returned to Providence and It’s Pure Wintertime Fun

The popular Ice Bumper Cars are back at the BankNewport City Center ice rink in Providence, and it’s one of those wintertime activities that has to be on your to-do list. The Providence Rink in downtown Providence is the only outdoor ice rink in the area where you can experience bumper cars on ice. It’s fun for all ages as you glide forwards, backward, and sideways over the ice, bumping friends turned opponents along the way.
PROVIDENCE, RI
tourcounsel.com

Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

‘Your Moms’ new diner to open in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new breakfast spot in Pawtucket called “Your Moms” will celebrate its grand opening this weekend. “Your Moms” is a new brick and mortar diner created by the owners of Sunnyside on the Street food truck. The celebration will take place on...
PAWTUCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy