Cleveland, OH

NFL executives predict the Browns will break through in 2023

By Cory Kinnan
 3 days ago
Despite back-to-back losing seasons, NFL executives around the league are still high on the Cleveland Browns and their chances in 2023. ESPN surveyed NFL executives around the league on a wide variety of questions, one of which was which teams would break through in 2023. The Browns, along with the Detriot Lions, received the most votes among those surveyed:

The Browns are still equipped with a top-shelf offensive line/running game and can bolster the lineup with wide receiver or defensive line help. The defense should be better under new coordinator Jim Schwartz.

An NFC scout added, “Deshaun Watson was average this year but should be better with a full offseason… He’s going to have to be.”

After two seasons full of questions, getting back to the playoffs would put out a ton of pitchforks around the city of Cleveland. And given the extension of offensive line coach Bill Callahan (who turned down an offensive coordinator interview with the New York Jets), and the addition of top-tier defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, there is reason to believe head coach Kevin Stefanski could be next in line for a new deal if he gets the Browns back into postseason contention.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

