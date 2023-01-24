Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Nevada
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Current snowpack in good shape, what's in it for Lake Mead?
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — So far, this season has overachieved in the snowfall department which has resulted in an above-normal snowpack across the entire region. The pattern shifted over New Year's weekend as an atmospheric river of storms pounded California and continued to march across the desert southwest. 2023...
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
This week’s Indy Environment newsletter looks at improving drought conditions after large storms brought considerable precipitation to much of Nevada and the Colorado River Basin. The post Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
Mountain Democrat
Sierra snowpack climbing to peak levels
Following the series of storms that slammed into the Sierras this month, the Lake Tahoe Basin may be poised to break snowfall records for the winter. Though exact snowfall numbers will vary across the basin depending on storm patterns, a Jan. 19 social media post from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab states that 175 inches of snow has fallen since the start of the month. The CSSL, located at Donner Pass, also reports that 356.5 inches of snow has fallen since Oct. 1, only .5 inches short of the average snowfall for the season.
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
mynews4.com
State of economy: National recession likely, but northern Nevada ready to weather storm
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Local economic experts said although a national recession is likely in 2023, northern Nevada will weather the storm better than other regions because of its more diversified economy. The forecast from the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada's (EDAWN) annual State...
Record-Courier
Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
2news.com
Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures
After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
2news.com
California Invests Nearly $1 Billion for Transportation Improvements
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated over $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. This funding includes more than $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $250 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
Influx of Hawaiians moving to Las Vegas for cheaper price of living
Realtor, Scott Suzuki talks comparison between an average home in Hawaii and in Las Vegas. The difference is staggering. Meanwhile, Trevis Nishioka shares his story of moving to Las Vegas.
Freshman Orientation: Erica Mosca is Nevada’s first Filipina legislator
Assemblywoman Erica Mosca is the first in her family to graduate from college and the first Filipina to serve in the Legislature. The post Freshman Orientation: Erica Mosca is Nevada’s first Filipina legislator appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Small Storm Sunday Followed by Coldest Temps in Years
The meteorological experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect a quick hitting winter storm system Sunday and Sunday night followed by very cold temperatures. A quick moving slider-type winter system is expected to impact the Sierra and western Nevada on Sunday into...
2news.com
Southern California's Santa Ana winds topple trees, big rigs
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Powerful Santa Ana winds tore across Southern California on Thursday — topping 100 mph, (160 kph) in parts — blowing over multiple big rigs on several highways and toppling massive 80-to-100 foot-tall trees, including in San Diego’s iconic Balboa Park where a woman was briefly pinned by a eucalyptus.
Man who kidnapped woman in Nevada for two weeks now a fugitive in Oregon
Police were searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
thenevadaindependent.com
Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada
When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wind advisory, weekend snow on tap for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Eastern winds will pick up Thursday creating rough conditions on Lake Tahoe and a snowstorm is materializing for this weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 10 a.m. Thursday for easterly winds ranging between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Three-foot waves are possible which will create hazardous conditions for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.
Nevada Appeal
Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada
The annual Cattlemen’s Update, presented annually in January by the University of Nevada and sponsored by a number of businesses and agencies, crisscrossed Northern Nevada to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect their businesses and the Nevada cattle industry. The first day was presented virtually...
2news.com
Non-profit organization partners with state and federal agencies on aerial seeding
A non-profit conservation organization is partnering with state and federal agencies to seed 19,000-plus acres of eastern Nevada’s burned public lands. The aerial applications augment previous seedings that improve wildlife habitat and watershed health. Lara Derasary, wildland fire rehabilitation specialist for the Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition (ENLC), said that...
