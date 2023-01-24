ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
Sierra snowpack climbing to peak levels

Following the series of storms that slammed into the Sierras this month, the Lake Tahoe Basin may be poised to break snowfall records for the winter. Though exact snowfall numbers will vary across the basin depending on storm patterns, a Jan. 19 social media post from the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab states that 175 inches of snow has fallen since the start of the month. The CSSL, located at Donner Pass, also reports that 356.5 inches of snow has fallen since Oct. 1, only .5 inches short of the average snowfall for the season.
Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures

After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
California Invests Nearly $1 Billion for Transportation Improvements

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated over $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. This funding includes more than $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $250 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Small Storm Sunday Followed by Coldest Temps in Years

The meteorological experts at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning area residents to expect a quick hitting winter storm system Sunday and Sunday night followed by very cold temperatures. A quick moving slider-type winter system is expected to impact the Sierra and western Nevada on Sunday into...
Southern California's Santa Ana winds topple trees, big rigs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Powerful Santa Ana winds tore across Southern California on Thursday — topping 100 mph, (160 kph) in parts — blowing over multiple big rigs on several highways and toppling massive 80-to-100 foot-tall trees, including in San Diego’s iconic Balboa Park where a woman was briefly pinned by a eucalyptus.
Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada

When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
Wind advisory, weekend snow on tap for Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Eastern winds will pick up Thursday creating rough conditions on Lake Tahoe and a snowstorm is materializing for this weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 10 a.m. Thursday for easterly winds ranging between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Three-foot waves are possible which will create hazardous conditions for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.
Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada

The annual Cattlemen’s Update, presented annually in January by the University of Nevada and sponsored by a number of businesses and agencies, crisscrossed Northern Nevada to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect their businesses and the Nevada cattle industry. The first day was presented virtually...
Non-profit organization partners with state and federal agencies on aerial seeding

A non-profit conservation organization is partnering with state and federal agencies to seed 19,000-plus acres of eastern Nevada’s burned public lands. The aerial applications augment previous seedings that improve wildlife habitat and watershed health. Lara Derasary, wildland fire rehabilitation specialist for the Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition (ENLC), said that...
