Come and join hundreds of brave individuals on Saturday, February 18th, and support Special Olympics Tennessee athletes by taking a chilly dip into the pool at the Pilot YMCA. With a minimum of $75 ;in donations ($50 for students) each plunger receives the official Plunge t-shirt, and all bragging rights associated with such a brave endeavor.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO