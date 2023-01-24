Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
ktalnews.com
Where’s the longest rural postal route in Louisiana? It’s in Robeline!
NATCHITOCHES PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – One postal worker in Louisiana really has her work cut out for her. Her route covers a whopping 153 miles through rural areas in Natchitoches Parish, the longest route in the state. Kim Ferguson loves to serve her community and meet the people along the...
Authorities in Beauregard Parish Report Tornado Damage and Flooding, Residents Asked to Stay Clear of Areas with Damage or Flooding
Authorities in Beauregard Parish Report Tornado Damage and Flooding, Residents Asked to Stay Clear of Areas with Damage or Flooding. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – During the evening on January 24, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) reported that they responded to tornado damage on the southern end of the parish in the Ragley, Louisiana area near Highway 171.
Clean-up begins day after Church Point tornado damage
Church Point, La. (KLFY) — A Church point family is in recovery mode after the powerful winds of Tuesday night. Miles Carriere is a homeowner who said things were going good when suddenly everything just turned white. “We were about a half mile down the road, and it was just raining really good, not too […]
KPLC TV
Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
KNOE TV8
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
kalb.com
APD looking for missing person
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding Skylar Evans, 18. His family reported him missing and they are concerned about his mental health. Evans was last seen leaving St. Frances Cabrini Hospital on January 24. He is 5′9″ tall and weighs about 135-145 pounds....
klax-tv.com
As Sheriff’s Detectives continued their investigation, Anthony Wells, who was arrested last week in connection to several burglaries in the Pineville area, was implicated in several other burglaries which took place in early November 2022 in the
Echo/Poland Community. Cash, jewelry, tools, medications and firearms were also taken in these burglaries. Detectives noticed the method of entry was similar to the other burglaries they had been working in the Pineville area where the homeowner was away from the residence. On Wednesday, November 16th 2022, Troopers with the...
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person and needs the public’s help.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Solving a Missing Person Cold Case in the Leesville Area
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Solving a Missing Person Cold Case in the Leesville Area. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – On January 24, 2023, the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of missing person Bradley Stracener, age 31, of Leesville, Louisiana.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police locate several firearms on separate traffic stops
Natchitoches Police Department stopped a vehicle on Jan. 24 around 9:40 pm in the 900 block of Keyser Avenue for driving with no headlights. As officers were speaking with the driver they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver said that he did have some marijuana in the vehicle. While officers were looking for the marijuana they located a 9mm pistol in the vehicle with an obliterated serial number.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
klax-tv.com
Buckeye High Team Wins NASA Competition, Experiment Will Be Launched in Weather Balloon
A team from Buckeye High school has won a national NASA contest called the TechRise Student Challenge where they designed an experiment to be conducted high in the atmosphere on board a weather balloon. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey spoke with some students involved. Buckeye Senior Emily Roche said,...
Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm
The woman was wounded in a shooting that happened January 16 in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. Police say she died today, and the case is now a homicide.
Louisiana's Tallest Waterfall is Located in Catahoula Parish
A waterfall in Louisiana? Yes!
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – January 22, 2023
Service: Wednesday, January 25 at 10 am in the chapel of Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. Natchitoches Parish Journal publishes paid obituaries – unlimited words and a photo, as well as unlimited access – $80. Contact your funeral provider or npjnatla@gmail.com . Must be paid in advance of publication. (Notice of Death shown above are FREE of charge. You may email them to npjnatla@gmail.com)
Comments / 0