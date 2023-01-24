Read full article on original website
hudsoncountyview.com
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
Monmouth County, NJ Grand Jury lays down the hammer in heinous case of Long Branch shooter
🚔 Long Branch man arrested for West Long Branch shooting is indicted. 🚔 Donte Gibson faces significant charges, while the victim recovered. 🚔 Two other shootings that occurred on the same day, October 10, remain under investigation. A man responsible for one of three shootings in a...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Two Jersey City men sentenced to 35 years in state prison for fatal shooting of girl, 17
Two Jersey City men were sentenced to 35 years in state prison earlier today for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Jade Saunders in 2018. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Angelo Servidio sentenced Alterik Ellis, 29, and Travis DeFoe, 32, both of Jersey City, to 35 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2018 shooting death of Saunders.
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
Harrison, East Newark are first in N.J. to take part in federal program to replace lead pipes
Two Hudson County communities are among the first in the nation to participate in a federal lead pipe replacement program, the White House announced Friday. East Newark and Harrison, along with communities in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were chosen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said it is working to add more New Jersey communities to the program.
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
Infested with rats and mice, residents of Newark housing complex beg officials, ‘Do something!’
Lolitha Brannon eagerly welcomed a visitor into her 11th-floor apartment at Georgia King Village, a sprawling affordable housing complex where she’s lived for the past seven years in Newark’s West Ward. But she wasn’t proud of what she had to show him. Brannon, 60, had pulled her...
wrnjradio.com
Former Hillsborough Township School District official admits to paying kickbacks for illegal overtime payments
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man Wednesday admitted to paying kickbacks in return for fraudulent overtime payments that he received in connection with his former role as the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Hillsborough Township School District, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI
WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
School bus crashes into house in West Caldwell, New Jersey
A school bus crashed into a home in West Caldwell, New Jersey Friday morning.
Hit-Run Crash Left Jersey City Pedestrian Critical In Secaucus: Prosecutor
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Secaucus police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian on Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. At approximately 6:40 a.m., Secaucus police were notified of a pedestrian struck near Paul Amico Way and County Road. A Secaucus police lieutenant was...
Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ
KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023
Construction on bridges in Newark, Rt. 20 in Paterson, Rt. 4 in Englewood, Main Street in Springfield, Rt. 124 in Union Township, and Rt. 17 in Ramsey. There’s a lot of construction, road closure, and traffic updates for northern Jersey today, so let’s get right to it.
School bus crashes into home in New Jersey; driver arrested
WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (PIX11) – A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. Anthony Stuckey, 37, was arrested and is facing a slew of charges, including suspicion of DWI and 15 counts of endangering the welfare […]
insidernj.com
DeGise Pleads Guilty, Receives Fine, Suspended License
Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. In addition, her driver’s license will be suspended for a year. DeGise (pictured above in a photo by Al Sullivan) made her first — and possibly only — court appearance today in Essex County, in connection with last summer’s hit-and-run with a bicyclist.
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
Jersey City weighs payment options in potential settlement of union ‘double-time’ pay grievance
Jersey City may be ready to settle with city supervisors who are owed hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars for working throughout the coronavirus pandemic state of emergency in New Jersey. A clause in the contract with the Jersey City Supervisor’s Association (JCSA), a 140-member supervisor union, says...
These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K
The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
