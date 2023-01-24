ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Harrison, East Newark are first in N.J. to take part in federal program to replace lead pipes

Two Hudson County communities are among the first in the nation to participate in a federal lead pipe replacement program, the White House announced Friday. East Newark and Harrison, along with communities in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were chosen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said it is working to add more New Jersey communities to the program.
EAST NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Former Hillsborough Township School District official admits to paying kickbacks for illegal overtime payments

HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man Wednesday admitted to paying kickbacks in return for fraudulent overtime payments that he received in connection with his former role as the Director of Buildings and Grounds for the Hillsborough Township School District, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

School bus crashes into side of NJ house, driver charged with DUI

WEST CALDWELL — The driver of a school bus that crashed into the side of a brick house Friday morning faces a slew of charges including drunk driving. The full-size school bus driven by Anthony R. Stuckey, 37, of Newark, had just dropped off students at the West Caldwell Tech High School around 8:40 a.m., according to West Caldwell police. He was driving on Passaic Avenue when he drove the bus into the side of a ranch-style house at an angle.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
KEARNY, NJ
PIX11

insidernj.com

DeGise Pleads Guilty, Receives Fine, Suspended License

Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise pled guilty to leaving the scene of an accident. In addition, her driver’s license will be suspended for a year. DeGise (pictured above in a photo by Al Sullivan) made her first — and possibly only — court appearance today in Essex County, in connection with last summer’s hit-and-run with a bicyclist.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K

The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
CLIFTON, NJ
