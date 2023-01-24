Read full article on original website
Travel Advisories Continue, Winter Storm Included ‘Thundersnow’
Travel advisories remain in effect for most of Indiana, including locally LaPorte, Starke and Pulaski counties after snowfall Wednesday that continues this morning. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security County Travel Status Map. Some counties in central and northeast Indiana were in the higher “travel watch” category. Here is a link to the map (refresh to update).
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
Check road/travel/snowstorm information here
Extra travel time and extra braking distance are the general rules for driving during today’s storm. Indiana State Police would remind motorist of a few general winter weather driving suggestions:. For road and weather conditions, do not call 911 emergency dispatch centers. Statewide and local road conditions can easily...
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast
STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
Winter Weather Advisory extended due to the potential heavy lake effect snow on Thursday
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will continue until 4 a.m. Friday for Elkhart, La Porte, and St. Joseph Co. and Berrien and Cass Co., MI. This is where an additional 2" to 4" of lake effect snow will fall. The additional snow will continue to impact traveling across the advisory area.
Indiana Department of Transportation is Preparing for Possible 9+ Inches of Snow Ahead of January 2023 Storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out a press release today to the media about their plan to tackle the enormous amount of show that parts of the Hoosier State might get overnight and into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rain will transition to snow...
INDOT preparing for winter storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for a winter storm expected to impact the state starting overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for all of Indiana. NWS is calling for rain transitioning to snow south of I-70, with higher snow totals along and north of I-70. Snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour are possible at times.
Keep track of county travel advisories issued during winter storm
The first winter storm of 2023 is impacting travel for motorists across central Indiana. Many counties are under some sort of travel advisory as heavy snow continues to fall. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) has compiled the travel status for each of Indiana’s 92 counties. The three travel advisories in order of severity […]
What Comes After Indiana’s Winter Storm
STATEWIDE–Snow will move through Indiana all throughout Wednesday and is expected to ease up Wednesday night. “Most of northern Indiana will have around six inches, but some areas will have locally higher amounts. Just a little bit south of there in places like Kokomo, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne, they’ll get the most snow,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with a heavy snow warning. In 45 years, that has not happened again.
Winter storm updates: Road conditions getting worse as snow continues
This article is available free as a public service. If you can, please subscribe to IndyStar to support our work. Most of Indiana is under a winter storm warning and residents can expect anywhere from 1 to 10 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The winter storm...
Slick conditions develop tonight in wake of Wednesday’s wet snow
Despite failing to produce area-wide six inch totals, Colder temperatures and additional snow showers will create slick conditions overnight. The SNOW SEASON struggles on here in central Indiana. Snow tallies Wednesday fell short of this storm’s potential. Only a few 6″ reports north we received and they were mainly in far, northcentral Indiana. The official total is 2.9″ for the city of Indianapolis despite over two-thirds of an inch liquid available. Heavy wet snow was still melting off late day.
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
Storm Track 8 warns of messy commute during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 is monitoring Indiana’s next winter storm arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday. The morning commute should be a messy on Wednesday in central Indiana. All types of precipitation are in play for the state. There will be the potential for several inches of...
Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
Kevin's Weather: Do you remember 45 years ago today?
On this day in 1978 at 3:35 pm, the National Weather Service issued the first ever state-wide blizzard warning. There was no question, we were about to be hit by a powerful blizzard, the worst in recorded Indiana history. The blizzard and its effects lasted through the 27th of January.
Winter Storm Watch: Parts of Indiana Could See Up to 8 Inches of Snow Tuesday Night
Another Winter Storm is on the way and it could bring nearly a foot of snow to some parts of Indiana. Since the first official day of winter on December 21st we have seen temperatures here in Evansville reach a blistering low of -6 degrees on December 23rd and climb as high as 64 degrees on January 11th. That's a 70-degree difference in less than three weeks' time. There is no doubt that Indiana winters are unpredictable.
