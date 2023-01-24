Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Jaquan Jackson’s family sends condolences to family of Halloween 2020 shooting victim
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Jaquan Jackson is charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Carly Rae Baron on Halloween in 2020. On Friday, Jackson’s family gathered to send their condolences to the Baron family, just days before his trial. Jackson’s aunt, Dianne Hayes, who spoke says their lives were changed forever after hearing what happened.
In North Carolina, many families face a grim reality: Food insecurity. Here is a local solution
CHARLOTTE, NC. - In North Carolina, food insecurity is a major issue facing many families. Though the state may have a reputation for its abundance of fresh and delicious cuisine, the harsh reality is that thousands of individuals go hungry every day.
WMBF
Horry County Schools teacher placed on administrative leave following arrest
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A teacher with Horry County Schools has been placed on leave after being arrested earlier this week. Online records show Kimberly Bone, of Surfside Beach, was arrested early Thursday by the Surfside Beach Police Department. She’s charged with third-degree assault and battery along with kidnapping. Bone was released later that day on a $4,000 bond.
foxwilmington.com
Novant Health prepares to open neurosciences institute in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Patients recovering from strokes and other brain-related illnesses and injuries will soon be able to access a new specialty care center in southeastern North Carolina. Officials cut the ribbon for the new Novant Health Neurosciences Institute – New Hanover Wednesday. The facility is a five-story...
Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. According to Surfside Beach […]
WECT
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
Advocate
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina
Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
WECT
Port City United event offers opportunity to expunge criminal record
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of people showed up at the MLK Center in Wilmington Friday for a chance at a fresh start. Port City United hosted an event called Fresh Chance Friday to help people expunge charges on their records and connect them with dozens of employers. “With being...
foxwilmington.com
Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came...
foxwilmington.com
Two arrested in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) – Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a South Columbus High School student. Jalen Amari Campbell, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Socastee, S.C., and charged in the Jan. 23 murder of Jeremiah Nyree Long. The sheriff’s office...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
South Columbus High School senior determined to be victim of Tabor City homicide
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An 18-year-old victim of a recent homicide in Columbus County was a South Columbus High School student. The victim was a senior at the school, according to officials. The homicide took place Monday afternoon on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City. Officers haven’t yet...
Homes evacuated in Scotland County because of possible explosives, sheriff says
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Several homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon in Scotland County because of possible explosives, according to Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey. Deputies responded to a home on NC-79 near Rockingham Road after getting a domestic call and evacuated homes after determining there was a threat, Kersey said. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s […]
Lumber River United Way offering tax assistance
LUMBERTON — People all over the nation are anxiously beginning the process of filing their taxes. Although some are eagerly awaiting their refund, others are experiencing anxiety over the stress of filing their taxes and doing so correctly to maximize their return. The 2023 tax season officially opened on...
columbuscountynews.com
Teen Shot in Dothan
Fourth Area Killing for 2023. The fourth area homicide in the first three weeks of 2023 was reported Monday. The unnamed 18 year old male was shot and killed in the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road. A 911 call came in at 12:50 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is investigating.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
WMBF
‘I knew all of them’: Red Springs community holds vigil for victims in triple homicide
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) - People in the small community of Red Springs came together on Wednesday night at First Missionary Baptist Church to honor the victims of a deadly shooting. Among those in attendance was Red Springs Mayor Ed Henderson. “I knew all of the victims as well as...
WMBF
Victim of Marion County shooting dies of injuries, officials say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot earlier this month in the Pee Dee has died, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the Jan. 9 incident on Danny Drive has since succumbed to their injuries, according to their family. Their identity has not been released.
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with crime involving minor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former North Myrtle Beach firefighter was arrested on a charge for a crime involving a minor, according to officials. City spokesperson Donald Graham said the city is aware of the pending criminal charges against Kevin Polich and that he resigned from his position on Wednesday. “We were shocked […]
