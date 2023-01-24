Read full article on original website
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavor
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokémon and Ritz on new limited-time flavors. Now, it's working with ... itself. And Martha Stewart.
Human Made Releases Limited Edition Donuts With Krispy Kreme
Cult-classic brand Human Made is partnering with decadent donut company Krispy Kreme to release an assortment of limited edition flavors. Designed by Mr. Nigo, a longtime fan of the original glazed, the specially made pastries arrive in an exclusive box, bearing a hybrid logo of the two brands. New flavors include three options — a strawberry chocolate heart with sweet and sour taste and smoothness, a luscious chocolate custard with a classic donut and the all-time favorite glazed.
4 Cozy casseroles for cold days
Nothing warms you up on a cold day like a hot casserole fresh from the oven! All of these recipes have been tested by our sister publication's Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen, so you know they're good!. Cheeseburger and fries casserole. How could the classic comfort combo of a...
The Secret to Better Layer Cakes Is Already in Your Cabinet
The first time I came across the method of making layer cakes using a sheet pan was at a Milk Bar cake decorating class that I took in high school at the bakery’s Williamsburg location in Brooklyn. The room smelled strongly of vanilla extract and was full of fellow eager bakers, each of us with a penchant for nostalgic sweets. I hadn’t made many layer cakes at this point in my life, but as a teenager growing up in New York City, I was obsessed with Milk Bar and so excited to learn the secrets behind its famed birthday cake.
Most “original” cocktail recipes really are riffs on classics, or even riffs on other riffs, as this recipe is somewhat like a modern classic called a Penicillin—which itself is a riff on the whiskey sour. I first made this recipe while visiting a group of friends out...
Forget Millennial Pink. Distillers Are Turning Their Gin Purple Now.
If there are two of something, it could very well be a coincidence. But when three similar things have arrived, the signs are pointing to a trend in the making. Such is the case with purple gin, a small but growing category of this spirit that is usually clear as water. But the question remains—does the color affect the flavor, and are people buying it? The latter remains to be seen as some of these gins are very new, and the former ultimately depends on what’s used to color the gin. The latest member of the purple party is the new...
100 Very Best Restaurants: #5 – Pineapple and Pearls
The award for the year’s best glow-up goes to this Capitol Hill dining room. It has traded its ten-course tasting menu for a more manageable, yet just as fulfilling, four-course spread, with gorgeous indulgences like Japanese-style mushroom custard and ethereal gnocchi, plus plenty of extra snacks and gifts from the kitchen. Diners are encouraged to wear sequins (some do, some don’t), the room is festooned with mirrored lightning bolts, and the place oozes with luxe hedonism, à la Studio 54. In fact, you just might find yourself wearing a set of bejeweled handcuffs. Is there a better party in town? If so, we haven’t found it. Very expensive.
How to Make Cinnamon Sugar—and the Absolute Best Ways to Use It
Throughout my childhood my mom kept three seasonings on the counter: salt, pepper, and cinnamon sugar. Amidst a jumble of countertop paraphernalia—keys! Junk mail! Rogue Ticonderoga pencils!—the cellar of cinnamon sugar (yes, she stored it in a salt cellar) sparkled like pixie dust. Taking its omnipresence for granted, I never stopped for a moment to wonder how to make cinnamon sugar—it was always just there, ready to be sprinkled on pancakes or buttered toast.
PASTA CAPRESE
Pasta Caprese is a flavorful, light dinner recipe perfect for weeknights! Quick & easy meatless meal with fantastic fresh flavors from the tomatoes, mozzarella & basil!. This easy pasta dish is perfect for weeknight dinners or to entertain guests, it comes together easily and is absolutely delectable! Making this caprese pasta is simple, with basic ingredients it comes together quickly and is a wonderful filling meal.
RECIPE: No Bake Energy Bites
If your kids are anything like mine, they are constantly asking for snacks. Every hour or two I hear: Mommy, I'm hungry!. To combat the constant need for food, I'm making an effort to offer more filling snacks. Instead of reaching for crackers or chips I've been trying to offer higher protein options in hopes that I can fill their little bellies for longer.
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
Attitude Adjustment
I probably had the name “Attitude Adjustment” written in my notebook long before I moved to Chicago. It goes back to the early days of scouring the eGullet and LTH forums, studying Toby Maloney’s builds, methods, and witticisms. His favorite “Attitude Adjustment” was crappy beer and a shot of Matusalem rum or Chartreuse, so the ingredients for this cocktail were all chosen as a “few of my favorite things” for Mr. Maloney. The drink itself is just a daisy like a margarita or a Daisy de Santiago—it isn’t a “beer cocktail,” it’s a daisy with beer in it, like adding Corona to your marg. Definitely a deeper, more brooding, autumnal kind of fizz, like the old-world dark ale punches of antiquity.
White Chocolate Mousse Recipe
White chocolate mousse: the dessert that’s as indulgent as it is irresistible. It’s like a cloud of creamy, dreamy, white chocolate-y goodness! This homemade mousse is perfect for a special occasion dessert or when you need a little pick-me-up. It’s great for individual servings, but I won’t judge if you keep the whole bowl for yourself. (Let’s be real, we all need that sometimes). The process is simple, all you need is white chocolate, cream, eggs, and some basic kitchen tools. You can get creative with the toppings, let the kids choose their favorite fruits or nuts to add a personal touch to their dessert.
Russian Friendship Tea
It’s cold and snowing up here - I love hot chocolate but I don’t always want something so heavy or with that many calories! Whenever I make this tea, the smell alone brings calm over me and puts a smile on my face. I love the orange citrus with cinnamon and cloves. I always have a jar of this tea in my cupboard. I originally found this recipe at a local Church Bazarr - A Homemakers Cookbook. What a delight this book is! It’s full of all vintage recipes that have been forgotten, some are real gems others are better off left in the shadows Lolol. This tea is one of those gems. I have even been know to make this tea for gifts, housewarming, Christmas, Birthday. Everyone I’ve ever gifted this tea to has requested the recipe, it’s really that good and that easy!
Sopa de Tortilla
Sopa de tortilla, or tortilla soup, is one of the most famous soups from central Mexico. There are several variations to the recipe, and they can include shredded chicken, roasted poblano peppers, and even chicharrones. What makes this soup special (and famous!) are the garnishes; the combination of the crispy tortillas and the creamy avocado chunks make for a spoonful of heaven.
Vegan Buttercream
This amazingly buttery but butter-free icing can be flavored in myriad ways. At Planty Sweet, chef Karina Cake offers chocolate, lemon, and lemon-lavender versions, along with this simple vanilla one. 8 ounces vegan butter, room temperature (Planty Sweet uses the Country Crock brand) 2¾ cups plus 2 tablespoons powdered sugar...
Three Cheese Ham Involtini
Three Cheese Ham Involtini – How to Make "Hamelloni" There are lots of ways to reduce the amount of carbs in a recipe, but when it comes to stuffed pasta dishes, our options are limited. We could use thinly sliced vegetables like eggplant, or zucchini, but no matter how tasty it is, it's just not as satisfying. So, one of my favorite tricks is to replace the pasta with thinly sliced meat. Not only do we lower the carbs, but we raise the protein as well. You're welcome, people that do keto, if that's still a thing.
The Old Town Talbott Tavern is the oldest bourbon bar in the world and haunted by Jesse James, maybe.
The Talbott Tavern claims the title of ¨ the world's oldest bourbon bar,¨as well as the ¨oldest western stagecoach stop¨still in operation. Bourbon is an American treat, and 95% of all bourbon is made in Kentucky, having the perfect climate.
