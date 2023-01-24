It’s cold and snowing up here - I love hot chocolate but I don’t always want something so heavy or with that many calories! Whenever I make this tea, the smell alone brings calm over me and puts a smile on my face. I love the orange citrus with cinnamon and cloves. I always have a jar of this tea in my cupboard. I originally found this recipe at a local Church Bazarr - A Homemakers Cookbook. What a delight this book is! It’s full of all vintage recipes that have been forgotten, some are real gems others are better off left in the shadows Lolol. This tea is one of those gems. I have even been know to make this tea for gifts, housewarming, Christmas, Birthday. Everyone I’ve ever gifted this tea to has requested the recipe, it’s really that good and that easy!

3 DAYS AGO