tedmag.com

DistributED: NAED’s 2023 1Q Economic Outlook

While there’s a lot of talk about our national economy and the possibility of a recession, NAED’s Business Intelligence Analyst Erin Prinster has created the supply chain’s personalized Economic & Industry Sector Outlook for the first quarter of 2023. Prinster joined the DistributED with tED magazine podcast...
tedmag.com

Cembre Names New Manufacturer’s Representative

RN Utility Sales is based in Edison, N.J. They are extremely knowledgeable and experienced in the electrical and power industry, providing the best products for electrical infrastructure. They offer a streamlined ordering process for all electrical, industrial, transportation, and construction needs. Cembre Inc., with a sales office and large distribution...
