Nucor Introduces Sustainable Product for Offshore Wind Energy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nucor introduced Elcyon™, the Company’s new sustainable heavy gauge steel plate product made specifically to meet the growing demands of America’s offshore wind energy producers building the green economy and its necessary infrastructure. Nucor will manufacture Elcyon at the company’s new, $1.7 billion state-of-the-art Nucor Brandenburg steel mill in Kentucky, which produced its first steel plate at the end of December 2022.
Legrand NCA Announces New Chief Marketing Officer
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Legrand® announces Laurie Englert as its newest Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Legrand, North and Central America. She takes on this position as the former CMO of 15 years, Stephen Schoffstall, retired at the end of 2022. In this role, she will oversee marketing strategy across all Legrand business divisions and serve as a member of the executive committee.
Crescent Hires Senior Director – Industrial Sales
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Crescent Electric Supply announced that it has hired Tom Fechter as Senior Director – Industrial Sales. In this newly created role, Fechter is responsible for Industrial sales growth and will enhance the company’s subject matter expertise in key markets nationwide, such as conveyance and material handling. In addition, he will focus on the continued development and reinforcement of Crescent’s standardized sales process, designed to help create more meaningful business outcomes and greater productivity for customers.
NAED Creates First-Ever Journey Map Of Product Data
That’s the impact of poor data quality on our supply chain alone. NAED’s first-ever “Journey Map of Product Data” research shows while product data is critical for both manufacturers and distributors, it rarely gets the attention, prioritization, or investment it deserves as the “fuel for the e-commerce/omni-channel engine”. The research found nine friction points that slow down or prevent product data creation, and the number of full-time employees distributors need for product data improvement.
Agilix Solutions Names New Vice President
Agilix Solutions has announced the addition of Darin Harbor as Vice President of Digital Transformation. This is a new role for Agilix Solutions focused on helping customers and partners implement new control system strategies as technological advancements reshape the manufacturing landscape. Harbor joins Agilix Solutions after a 35-year tenure with...
Orbit Hires Callas Kingsley
CHICAGO, Ill. – Orbit Industries, Inc., a California-based manufacturer of specialized electrical prefab brackets & boxes, announces a new partnership with Callas Kingsley Electrical Sales (CK Sales) of Wood Dale, Illinois. Effective immediately, CK Sales will represent Orbit Industries’ line of electrical products in Northern Illinois and Eastern Wisconsin.
Industry Leaders Expect Better Sales Revenues
The fourth quarter brought additional rate hikes as the Fed continued to stand firm in its aim to tame inflation. While there are some signs of inflation slowing, material and labor costs continue to put a strain on profit margins throughout the industry. Additionally, the availability of products/supplies continues to be a primary concern for businesses. While we are beginning to see some glimpses of improvements, it is anticipated that supply chain issues, a tight labor market, and inflationary pressures will continue to be present into the 1st quarter, 2023.
DistributED: NAED’s 2023 1Q Economic Outlook
While there’s a lot of talk about our national economy and the possibility of a recession, NAED’s Business Intelligence Analyst Erin Prinster has created the supply chain’s personalized Economic & Industry Sector Outlook for the first quarter of 2023. Prinster joined the DistributED with tED magazine podcast...
Southwire Casts First Copper Bar at New Plant
CARROLLTON, Ga. — On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 12:45 p.m. (EST), the first copper bar was cast at Southwire’s new, state-of-the-art Copper Rod Plant in Carrollton, Ga. This moment is a key milestone in the start-up of the largest and most sophisticated Southwire Continuous Rod (SCR®) system in the world.
