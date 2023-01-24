The fourth quarter brought additional rate hikes as the Fed continued to stand firm in its aim to tame inflation. While there are some signs of inflation slowing, material and labor costs continue to put a strain on profit margins throughout the industry. Additionally, the availability of products/supplies continues to be a primary concern for businesses. While we are beginning to see some glimpses of improvements, it is anticipated that supply chain issues, a tight labor market, and inflationary pressures will continue to be present into the 1st quarter, 2023.

