Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado lawmakers propose expanding state-level earned income, child tax credits
A bill introduced this week by Colorado Democrats proposes to further expand state income tax relief for lower-earning workers and families with children. House Bill 23-1112, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Shannon Bird of Northglenn and Sens. Chris Hansen of Denver and Chris Kolker of Centennial, would raise the percentages at which Colorado matches the federal earned income tax credit and child tax credits.
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
1037theriver.com
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
REPORT: Most Coloradans need more than $1,000,000 in their 'nest egg' to retire
Financial website LendingTree recently published an estimation of how much 'nest egg' money someone needs to retire comfortably at 65 in different cities around the country. To come up with the calculation, they considered how much retirees tend to spend in each area, along with social media benefits and tax rates.
Gas Is Around $4 In Colorado Again. Why The Huge Jump?
Colorado went from gas prices dropping below $2 a gallon in some places to jumping back up to around $4 or higher in some places in less than a month. What's the reason?. Remember when we had decent gas prices like in the pic above? For the most part, gas prices in 2022 were out of control. Colorado reached highs we'd never seen and it was certainly taking its toll on many folks around not just Colorado, but the entire country. The domino effect of high fuel costs seemed to make everything more expensive in 2022, it got out of control pretty quickly. Towards the end of 2022, we finally got some relief at the pumps, as I wrote about here finding gas under $2 just about a month ago. We've doubled in fuel prices since then, leaving Coloradoans wondering just what the heck is going on. Here's what we know.
94kix.com
The 10 Dumbest Questions People from Colorado get Asked by Out-of-Staters
Having worked for quite some time in the hotel business in Colorado, I've probably had more than my fair share of encounters with out-of-state visitors. More than most, to be honest, if we're going based on tourists encountered on a daily basis. As such, I've fielded some of the dumbest questions about our state that one can possibly imagine.
Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from the statewide teachers union says Colorado’s public education system is in a "state of crisis." According to the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, the state’s public education system is currently operating at a decade-long deficit of more than $10 billion. The The post Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union appeared first on KRDO.
coloradosun.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks legislature for $2.2 million to bolster struggling Keep Colorado Wild Pass rollout
The rollout of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is not going as smoothly as planned. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hoping state lawmakers will give the agency a $2.2 million cash infusion to cover unanticipated costs in the agency’s campaign to sway vehicle owners to not opt out of the additional $29 fee with their annual registration.
Colorado lawmakers look to AI to detect wildfires early
DENVER (AP) — A year after the most destructive wildfire in the state's history scorched nearly 1,100 homes, Colorado lawmakers are considering joining other Western states by adopting artificial intelligence in hopes of detecting blazes before they burn out of control. A proposal that legislators will discuss in a...
New rules will expand how water can be reused in Colorado
Water is already a scarce commodity in the West, but if Colorado keeps growing we are going to need even more. One source could be treating reused drinking water. It's a scenario water providers and the state are already planning for. "We're kind of forecasting to the future listening to utilities," said Tyson Ingels, Lead Drinking Water Engineer for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. "As the decades have unfolded stakeholders have asked that the state health department consider adopting rules around the safe reuse of treated wastewater as a new water source." It's not something that will likely happen...
coloradopols.com
Colorado Republicans: Still With the Election Fraud Conspiracies
Colorado Republicans and their historic new micro-minorities began the 2023 legislative session by demonstrating that they had learned absolutely nothing from their 2022 election drubbing. The problem is particularly bad in the State House, where GOP lawmakers bring up their opposition to abortion rights at every opportunity — a position that is at odds with the vast majority of Colorado voters — and overthink even simple propositions such as their baffling refusal to co-sponsor a completely benign resolution honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
coloradopolitics.com
Prosecutors, defense lawyers blindsided by new 'reasonable doubt' instruction
Colorado's prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys were caught off guard on Friday by a small judicial committee's quiet change to the longstanding definition of "beyond a reasonable doubt" in the template instructions for jury trials. While prosecutors appeared cautiously supportive of the rewrite, defense lawyers condemned the sudden move. The...
kunc.org
Colorado lawmakers might keep using secret ballot system that transparency advocates say is illegal
Democrats who control the state legislature are continuing to defend their use of an online survey they fill out in secret to help determine which bills should live or die. Leaders of the House and Senate said this month they’re considering using the system again this spring despite allegations from a transparency group that it violates the state’s open meetings laws.
KDVR.com
Colorado's new driver's education proposal
Lawmakers are hoping better driver's education is the answer to safer roads. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Lawmakers are hoping better driver's education is the answer to safer roads. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Snow chances, subzero cold ahead. Denver's weather shows some chances of snow this weekend before temperatures drop below...
KRDO
Major fuel transporting company shutdown causes gas delivery delays in Southern Colorado
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
9News
Mystery solved of how dog with Texas microchip ended up on Colorado highway
A dog named Bear went missing from his yard in Texas three years ago. His journey after that brought him to Colorado and a new family.
Colorado baker loses appeal over transgender birthday cake
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado baker who won a partial U.S. Supreme Court victory after refusing to make a gay couple’s wedding cake because of his Christian faith lost an appeal Thursday in his latest legal fight, involving his rejection of a request for a birthday cake celebrating a gender transition.
coloradopolitics.com
Polis turns his back on Colorado agriculture | OPINION
Last week, Gov. Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn’t help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
