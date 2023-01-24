Semi-trailer involved in plane’s emergency landing on I-985 in Gwinnett County

Read full article on original website
Driver swims to safety after car plunges over 700 meters into Chattahoochee River, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver was rescued after their car sank into the Chattahoochee River Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cobb County police says, its Underwater Search and Recovery Team responded to a report of a car submerged in the river.
Pilot of a small plane might have ignored advice from metro Atlanta airport staff, NTSB says
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators told Channel 2 Action News the pilot of a small plane might have ignored advice from airport staff before he crashed. According to the investigation, the plane left Cherokee County Airport in Canton Thursday and crashed in Dawson County around 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 12.
UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
Multiple crashes shut down I-20 in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A series of crashes have shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 for hours in DeKalb County. Officials say the first crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on the I-20 at Columbia Road, which is before the interstate's exit to I-285. While agents were on...
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
Multiple crashes on I-75 in metro Atlanta cause major congestion
At least four crashes Wednesday caused backups on I-75, two of which led to complete interstate shutdowns....
Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-75 South during Wednesday morning commute
The Wednesday morning commute in metro Atlanta was made worse after a Rooms To Go double tractor trailer crash on I-75 South near Acworth. The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on I-75 South past Highway 92 in the Acworth area. A Rooms To Go double tractor trailer left the...
Busy intersection shut down as black ice causes at least 10 wrecks during morning rush
ATLANTA — A busy DeKalb County intersection was closed after black ice caused at least ten accidents on Tuesday morning, police said. The intersection of Briarcliff Road and Clairmont Road in the North Druid Hills area was shut down until the Ga. Dept. of Transportation was able to get to the location to treat it.
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
Man wanted in several states arrested after Rockdale County chase, sheriff says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in several states was arrested after a multi-county chase came to an end in Rockdale County, the sheriff says. Daryn Rouse, 27, was wanted in North Carolina for armed robbery and Maryland for armed bank robbery. Sheriff Eric Levett says Rouse was spotted...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week. The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.
Coweta County double homicide suspect at-large
SENOIA, Ga. - Two men were killed after a double shooting in Senoia on Jan. 17. Now officials are investigating the shooting as a homicide and are looking for any information that could lead to an arrest. Officials identified the victims, Kip Harris and Marvin Bridges, on Deep South Road...
Armed robbery suspect taken into custody at motel nearly 4 miles away from bank
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a Gainesville bank Tuesday morning was arrested. On Tuesday morning, around 11:15 a.m., police said a man went into the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road and held a gun while demanding money. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Thunderstorms headed toward north Georgia from the west; expected to hit by midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on January 24, 2023, due to showers and embedded thunderstorms headed our way from the west. The storms are expected to hit our region by midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The...
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local Residents
A location heavily damaged by fire will not be reopening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Facebook.com, and WSBTV.com.
Suspected burglar claims she was ‘given’ the Newnan house police say she broke into
NEWNAN, Ga. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she told police the house that she broke into was given to her. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Monday, around noon, Newnan police were called to a burglary in process on Camden Road. The...
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
Heavy rain moving into metro Atlanta overnight
ATLANTA — Much of metro Atlanta and north Georgia can expect to see heavy rain make its way in during the early morning hours Wednesday. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says you can expect heavy rain as day breaks and you get your morning started. [DOWNLOAD:...
Police release new details on what led to man shooting co-worker to death outside Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are now investigating a homicide after the person shot outside a Cobb County Taco Mac Monday afternoon died. Earlier Monday, Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the restaurant where the shooting broke out during the busy lunch hour. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
