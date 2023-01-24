Read full article on original website
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Basketball Cruises Past Millersville, 71-63
MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- West Chester (12-7, 9-4) never trailed and led by as many as 17 late in the first quarter on the way to its fifth win in a row, a decisive 71-63 victory over Millersville (10-9, 5-8) inside Pucillo Gymnasium on Wednesday night. Playing in its third game in...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Men's Basketball Falls to Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- Entering play on a four-game winning streak, the West Chester men's basketball team (13-6, 8-5) looked to keep it rolling at Millersville (11-8, 8-5) on Wednesday night. Despite trailing for much of the game, West Chester held a two-point lead with under 10 minutes to play and stayed well within striking distance down the stretch, but Millersville was able to hold off the Golden Rams and earn a narrow 79-72 victory for its fourth win in a row.
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Basketball Travels to Millersville on Wednesday Night in Midst of Busy 10-Day Stretch
MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- After matching its season-long winning streak with its fourth victory in a row, the West Chester women's basketball team (11-7, 8-4) is set to return to action on Wednesday night at Millersville (10-8, 5-7) beginning at 5:30 p.m. Series Information. Winners of three in a row, West Chester...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Men's Basketball Set to Visit Millersville on Wednesday Night
MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- After earning a thrilling win at home on Monday night vs Shepherd, which saw West Chester (13-5, 8-4) come all the way back from down by as many as 10 in the first half and seven in the late stages of the game, the Golden Rams ready for their next opponent in Millersville (10-8, 7-5) on the road tomorrow night at 7:30.
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Lacrosse Announces 7v7 Tournament on Feb. 12
WEST CHESTER, PA - West Chester University's women's lacrosse program announced its 14th annual 7v7 Tournament will be held Sunday, Feb. 12. Interested parties can register by clicking the LINK. Games begin at 9 a.m. inside John A. Farrell Stadium. The WCU Lacrosse 7v7 Fundraising Tournament is designed to showcase...
easternpafootball.com
Open Dates; Fort Hill HS (Cumberland, MD)
Fort Hill HS (Cumberland, MD) looking for 2023 games on September 8 (home) and October 13 (away). Financial options are available. If interested, please contact Todd Helmick at 301-697-0205 or email todd@forthillfootball.net. Follow EasternPAFootball.com on Twitter @EPAFootball.
testudotimes.com
MM 1.26: Maryland women’s basketball freshman Summer Bostock enrolls for spring semester
Maryland women’s basketball announced the early arrival of freshman Summer Bostock on Wednesday. She will be taking classes at the university this semester and will participate in team-related activities for the remainder of the season, but is she is not eligible for games this season. “We are thrilled Summer...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Men's Cross Country Recognized with USTFCCCA Team Academic Award; Smith Named to All-Academic Squad
NEW ORLEANS, La.- The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its men's cross country team and individual academic awards and West Chester was honored with the team award once again while Philip Smith (Collegeville, Pa./Perkiomen Valley) earned All-Academic team status as well. In order...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland women's basketball heats up amid serious roster reboot
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The 10th-ranked Maryland women's basketball team has fought through a serious roster reboot as it heats up just in time for a run at the Big Ten title. Winners in nine of their last 10 games, Maryland came into this season with much roster turnover. But fans knew it wouldn't take too long for Maryland to be right around where one would expect: Fighting for another conference championship.
Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
Rutter’s to open 50 more stores, including some in Pennsylvania
A convenience store chain in York County announced Thursday it will open 50 stores over the next five years. Rutter’s said it will add stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia and for the first time enter Delaware and Virginia. It’s also investing $150 million in capital expenditures this year to remodel stores and add alcohol sales and video gaming terminals at some locations.
Man sentenced to nine years in jail for obstructing Franklin County triple-murder investigation
A Maryland man was sentenced to over nine years in prison Wednesday for obstructing a federal investigation into a Franklin County triple homicide. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Mark Johnson, 36, from Baltimore, was sentenced to 110 months in jail after pleading guilty to obstructing a federal investigation.
dcnewsnow.com
Snowfall in Western Maryland
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
NBC Washington
SUV Crashes, Flips Over Onto High School Baseball Field in Montgomery County
A teenager is in the hospital after the SUV they were driving went through a fence, down a ravine and flipped onto its roof on a baseball field at a high school in Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday morning, authorities say. About 11 a.m., the SUV drove through the fence in...
royalexaminer.com
Village at Leesburg Ice Festival on January 28
Village at Leesburg (located on Route 7 just east of Leesburg, Va.,) will host its most popular festival – Ice Festival on Saturday, January 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Ice carvers will begin work on their creations on Saturday morning with official festivities kicking off at noon. There...
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, West Virginia is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that West Virginia's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Harpers Ferry is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County
Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
Woman, juvenile killed in West Virginia house fire
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman and a juvenile male were killed in a Berkeley County house fire this week, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office. The WVSFMO says the fire happened around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23 on Cottage Road in Martinsburg. Authorities say the initial call stated at least […]
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store location
A major retail store chain is opening another new location in Maryland next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the iconic shoe brand Nike is expected to host the grand opening of its newest Maryland store location in Silver Spring, according to local reports.
fredericklantern.com
Frederick Admin Passes Away
On January 13, Frederick High Assistant Principal Doug Jackson lost his battle with cancer at the age of 54. As the longest-serving administrator at Frederick High, Mr. Jackson inspired countless young minds over the years, and his death has left our entire community in mourning. Dr. Russell Fox, the principal...
