MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- Entering play on a four-game winning streak, the West Chester men's basketball team (13-6, 8-5) looked to keep it rolling at Millersville (11-8, 8-5) on Wednesday night. Despite trailing for much of the game, West Chester held a two-point lead with under 10 minutes to play and stayed well within striking distance down the stretch, but Millersville was able to hold off the Golden Rams and earn a narrow 79-72 victory for its fourth win in a row.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO