wcupagoldenrams.com
Men's Basketball Falls to Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- Entering play on a four-game winning streak, the West Chester men's basketball team (13-6, 8-5) looked to keep it rolling at Millersville (11-8, 8-5) on Wednesday night. Despite trailing for much of the game, West Chester held a two-point lead with under 10 minutes to play and stayed well within striking distance down the stretch, but Millersville was able to hold off the Golden Rams and earn a narrow 79-72 victory for its fourth win in a row.
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Basketball Cruises Past Millersville, 71-63
MILLERSVILLE, Pa.- West Chester (12-7, 9-4) never trailed and led by as many as 17 late in the first quarter on the way to its fifth win in a row, a decisive 71-63 victory over Millersville (10-9, 5-8) inside Pucillo Gymnasium on Wednesday night. Playing in its third game in...
Big first quarter sparks Central Dauphin over Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin and Harrisburg limped into a Friday night boys hoops matchup with things not going their way — both teams are under .500 so far this season — but that didn’t take the energy out of a good crosstown Mid Penn rivalry game. The Rams fed off of their home […]
wcupagoldenrams.com
Women's Lacrosse Announces 7v7 Tournament on Feb. 12
WEST CHESTER, PA - West Chester University's women's lacrosse program announced its 14th annual 7v7 Tournament will be held Sunday, Feb. 12. Interested parties can register by clicking the LINK. Games begin at 9 a.m. inside John A. Farrell Stadium. The WCU Lacrosse 7v7 Fundraising Tournament is designed to showcase...
Daughter of WCU Basketball Hall of Famer Follows in Her Father’s Footsteps
Abington’s Cire Worley, who will continue her basketball career at UMass Lowell, is following in the footsteps of her father, West Chester University Hall of Famer Eric Worley, writes Joey Piatt for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Worley played at Central High School before being recruited by West Chester University. He...
wcupagoldenrams.com
Men's Cross Country Recognized with USTFCCCA Team Academic Award; Smith Named to All-Academic Squad
NEW ORLEANS, La.- The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released its men's cross country team and individual academic awards and West Chester was honored with the team award once again while Philip Smith (Collegeville, Pa./Perkiomen Valley) earned All-Academic team status as well. In order...
phillyvoice.com
Former Chester County golf course to be converted into public park
The site of the decades-old Loch Nairn Golf Club in Chester County will reopen next year as a 106-acre public park. New Garden Township purchased the property last summer from its longtime owners, who sought to conserve the land instead of selling it to developers. The golf course, which was...
abc27.com
Harrisburg car dealership owners charged for alleged deceptive business practices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Owners of a Harrisburg car dealership were charged after they obtained nearly $75,000 from allegedly selling unroadworthy vehicles or accepting down payments on vehicles that were never sold to customers. On Sep. 19, 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of State Investigators notified the State Police Vehicle...
Georgia woman arrested in connection with deadly stabbing inside Philadelphia home
Police say 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers, of Columbus, Georgia, is now in custody. She is being charged with murder.
playpennsylvania.com
Rivers Casino Philadelphia Brings Back Indoor Smoking
Another Pennsylvania casino brought back indoor smoking. Rivers Casino Philadelphia voluntarily banned smoking in April 2022. In an announcement on Rivers Casino Philadelphia’s Facebook page highlighting new features for 2023, the casino mentioned designated smoking areas are back on the gaming floor. Mount Airy Casino and Rivers Casino Philadelphia...
Man Missing Over 12 Days From Harrisburg Home
A 47-year-old man is missing, police in Harrisburg announced on Wednesday, January 25. Juan Montanez-Aponte, of Harrisburg, has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 12. "His family is concerned for his health and well-being," the police state in the release. Anyone with information on Montanez-Aponte's whereabouts has been...
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman sent to prison for providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal crash
NORRISTOWN — Saying she failed to protect the students she was entrusted to keep safe, a judge sent a Pottstown woman to prison for providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
After two years, the Pa. Auto Show returns to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After two years, the Pennsylvania Auto Show is returning to Harrisburg. The show is opening this week at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Dauphin County after the years-long delay from the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the biggest difference this year is that they have...
abc27.com
Historic 1800’s office building in downtown Harrisburg to be auctioned off
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic office building in downtown Harrisburg is set to be auctioned off in the coming weeks. The office building is located on the corner of 401 N. 2nd St. and was originally built back in 1887. According to the listing, the historic office building is three stories tall and has 7,886 square feet of space across all three floors.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk
Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
WGAL
Police incident in York County
EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
abc27.com
York Revolution president speaks about the late Kinsley brothers
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The president of the York Revolution baseball team spoke about the loss of the Kinsley brothers and the impact their passing is having on the community. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were leaders of two corporations, Kinsley Enterprises and Kinsley Properties. The two brothers died in an avalanche while skiing in Canada earlier this week.
Huntingdon police chase ends with arrest of Philadelphia man
EDITORS NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect additional details that were added to the story. HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is behind bars after being accused of leading police on a high-speed chase when they attempted to take him into custody. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, police said they attempted to […]
Central PA Teen Missing Over Two Weeks, Police Say
A 17-year-old girl has been missing since January 11, authorities say. Terra Braun, of Susquehanna Township, was last known to be in Lancaster City but has never returned home, according to the police. If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911, or Corporal Tarasi at ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com, 717-652-8265.
abc27.com
Harrisburg fatal pedestrian accident ruled suicide
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal pedestrian accident in Harrisburg on Wednesday has been ruled a suicide. According to City of Harrisburg officials, eyewitness and video evidence showed the woman walked into traffic and laid down in the middle of the 1600 block of State Street. The woman was...
