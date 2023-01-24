ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Cops: Monmouth County, NJ jail guard provided phone to inmate lover

A prison guard in Monmouth County was having a romantic relationship with an inmate and provided him with a cell phone so they could stay in touch, according to authorities. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced a criminal charge against 51-year-old Latonya Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, for knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Shots ring out as law enforcement execute search warrant in NJ

KEARNY, N.J. (PIX11) – Shots rang out as law enforcement executed a search warrant in Kearny, New Jersey, early Wednesday. Members of the Hudson County and Bergen County prosecutor’s offices were serving a warrant at a home near the corner of Johnston and Kearny avenues, and shots were fired at one point. Officials have not confirmed […]
KEARNY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

GoFundMe started for daughter of Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by husband

A GoFundMe page has been started for the daughter of a Jersey City teacher, 35, gunned down by her husband early Tuesday morning. “Temara was a beloved Special Education teacher for Jersey City Public Schools. She spent the last decade enriching the lives of students at PS No. 5 school in Jersey City, NJ. She worked the after school program, summer school and even provided Developmental Intervention services to children under 3 years old, in the Early Intervention program,” the GoFundMe page description by Dynisha King says.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Adult arrested after pretending to be student at N.J. school

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested for pretending to be a high school student in New Jersey.New Brunswick police say she provided the school district a fake birth certificate in order to enroll.Students at New Brunswick High School are upset after learning at a school board meeting Tuesday night that a 29-year-old woman was arrested for using a fake birth certificate to enroll and attending school for four days.Police have charged that woman, Hyejeong Shin, with one count of providing a false government document with the intent to verify one's identity or age. The school circulated a letter...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
