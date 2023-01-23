Read full article on original website
12-Week Bowlers Wanted in the ‘Burg League’ at UCM’s Union Bowling Center
Put on your bowling shoes, grab your friends and get ready to have fun as the University of Central Missouri Union Bowling Center launches "Bowlers in the Burg." This new recreational team opportunity begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at UBC, located in the Elliott Student Union. Bowlers in the...
Smithton R-6 School District Mourns Loss of Coach Sypes
Smithton R-6 School District noted the loss of coach James Darrell Sypes on Tuesday with the following message to parents and students:. The Smithton R-VI School Community was saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend and longtime coach Mr. Darrell Sypes. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
SFCC To Offer Motorcycle Training April Through October
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce is offering a series of weekend Basic Rider Courses starting in April and concluding in October on the Sedalia campus. The basic two-day training is for people with little or no knowledge of operating a motorcycle. A one-day Basic Rider Course 2 for people who want to refresh or sharpen their riding skills will be offered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 or Aug. 6.
Warrensburg Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Warrensburg teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 Honda, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warrensburg, was on Route V at Country Road NE 500, just before 8 a.m., when the Honda traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and came to rest in a field.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 25, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the evening of January 19th, Officers responded to the 900 block of Olsen Drive for a confirmed structure fire. Officers conducted scene security and assisted firefighters at the scene. The fire was ruled as accidental. Wednesday night, Officers...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 24, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday night, while on patrol in the area of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue, Pettis County Deputies witnessed a male and a female on a motorcycle driving northbound from the Super 7 Motel, 5650 South Limit Avenue. The male driver of the motorcycle is not known to have a motorcycle endorsement on his Missouri driver's license. His name was not listed in the report. Deputies made contact with the female passenger, who had jumped off the bike as the male driver continued through the parking lot of the Cenex gas station, 4851 South Limit Avenue. Deputies passed her information through JCOMM and was able to verify she had an active warrant for her arrest. Irina T. Shalnev, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrant on felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Shalnev was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked pending a cash or surety bond of $7,500.
Woman Who Jumped From Moving Motorcycle Arrested on Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Friday night, while on patrol in the area of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue, Pettis County Deputies witnessed a male and a female on a motorcycle driving northbound from the Super 7 Motel, 5650 South Limit Avenue. The male driver of the motorcycle is not known to...
Clinton Woman injured After Vehicle Strikes Deer
A Clinton woman was injured Saturday evening after striking a deer with her vehicle in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2015 Toyota 4-Runner, driven by 65-year-old Kim I. Gross of Clinton, was on Highway 7, east of SE 1201 Road around 7 p.m., when she struck a deer in the roadway, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the end of a guardrail.
No Injuries Reported at Fire Scene at 16th & Osage
Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to 1523 South Osage for a structure fire at 6:43 a.m., Monday morning, according to Fire Chief Matt Irwin. Crews first arrived on scene at 6:46 a.m. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the fire scene. Fire crews advised they had heavy smoke pushing...
House Fire at 16th and Murray Ruled Accidental
Sedalia Fire Department crews responded to a house fire at 1926 East 16th Street at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday. The first truck on scene at 7:49 a.m., and reported heavy smoke pushing from the roof eaves with visible fire present. Sedalia Police and PCAD also responded to the scene. Crews made...
SPD Arrests Woman On Drug Trafficking Charges
On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at approximately 6:37 p.m., the Sedalia Police Department's Crime Resolution Unit conducted a traffic stop in the area of West 32nd Street and Aaron Avenue. The traffic stop was the result of a joint drug investigation with the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team. The driver of...
