Benton County, MO

KOLR10 News

10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire

PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
PLEASANT HOPE, MO
kjluradio.com

Northeast Missouri man charged with burglary at Sedalia paint store

A northeast Missouri man faces several felony charges for a burglary at a paint store in Sedalia. Chaney Crow, III, of Memphis, Missouri, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. He’s being held on $50,000 bond. The Sedalia Police Department says...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG JUVENILE INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY ACCIDENT

A 17-year-old Warrensburg juvenile was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 23, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the vehicle driven by the juvenile traveled off the right side of the road, overturned, and came to a rest in a field.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Kansas City man arrested for vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in back seat

A Kansas City man is arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in the backseat. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says police in Sedalia tried to stop a vehicle near Highway 65 and 16th Street for equipment violations just before 1:00 this morning. The driver took off down Highway 65. A Pettis County deputy then joined the pursuit. Thinking the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires. The driver kept going, entering Saline County and getting onto I-70. It was at that time that officers spotted a passenger in the back seat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured When Jeep Overturns

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Courtney L. Rodriguez of Sedalia, was on Route Y at Morton Road (southeast of WAFB) around 1:30 a.m., when it slid off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton

A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
CAMDENTON, MO
KIX 105.7

Warrensburg Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover

A Warrensburg teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 Honda, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warrensburg, was on Route V at Country Road NE 500, just before 8 a.m., when the Honda traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and came to rest in a field.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KIX 105.7

SFCC To Offer Motorcycle Training April Through October

State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce is offering a series of weekend Basic Rider Courses starting in April and concluding in October on the Sedalia campus. The basic two-day training is for people with little or no knowledge of operating a motorcycle. A one-day Basic Rider Course 2 for people who want to refresh or sharpen their riding skills will be offered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 or Aug. 6.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 24, 2023

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday night, while on patrol in the area of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue, Pettis County Deputies witnessed a male and a female on a motorcycle driving northbound from the Super 7 Motel, 5650 South Limit Avenue. The male driver of the motorcycle is not known to have a motorcycle endorsement on his Missouri driver's license. His name was not listed in the report. Deputies made contact with the female passenger, who had jumped off the bike as the male driver continued through the parking lot of the Cenex gas station, 4851 South Limit Avenue. Deputies passed her information through JCOMM and was able to verify she had an active warrant for her arrest. Irina T. Shalnev, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrant on felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Shalnev was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked pending a cash or surety bond of $7,500.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

