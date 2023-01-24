Read full article on original website
The K-9 At The Johnson County Missouri Detention Center
K-9 Ammo's beat, along with his handler, is based primarily at the Johnson County Missouri Detention Center. So what is Ammo's role at the detention center? Keep reading to find out. K-9 Ammo has been with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office since March 2021. He's a Belgian Malinois and serves...
WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports some roads becoming snow-covered
Check back for updates related to the winter storm. The post WINTER WEATHER UPDATES: MoDOT reports some roads becoming snow-covered appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City
A man suffered minor injuries after he had a medical emergency and his SUV ended up on its roof Thursday. The post Minor injuries after SUV ends up on roof in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
10,000 chickens killed in Pleasant Hope fire
PLEASANT HOPE, Mo. – About 10,000 chickens were killed and the building that housed them was destroyed in a fire in the 2100 block of 552nd Road in Polk County today (Jan. 24, 2023). Pleasant Hope Fire Protection District Chief Greg Wood said the cause of the blaze was not yet known. Employees were in the […]
kjluradio.com
Northeast Missouri man charged with burglary at Sedalia paint store
A northeast Missouri man faces several felony charges for a burglary at a paint store in Sedalia. Chaney Crow, III, of Memphis, Missouri, is charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon. He’s being held on $50,000 bond. The Sedalia Police Department says...
kwos.com
Crews from Columbia-based construction company working around-the-clock at massive Kansas battery plant site
A Columbia construction company is currently doing grading work at the future site of the multi-billion dollar Panasonic Energy EV battery plant in Kansas. The $4-billion factory will be located in De Soto, Kansas, near Lenexa. Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has been awarded a major contract for site preparation.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG JUVENILE INJURED IN JOHNSON COUNTY ACCIDENT
A 17-year-old Warrensburg juvenile was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Monday, January 23, 2023. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when the vehicle driven by the juvenile traveled off the right side of the road, overturned, and came to a rest in a field.
kjluradio.com
Kansas City man arrested for vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in back seat
A Kansas City man is arrested after leading authorities on a vehicle pursuit through two counties with a baby in the backseat. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office says police in Sedalia tried to stop a vehicle near Highway 65 and 16th Street for equipment violations just before 1:00 this morning. The driver took off down Highway 65. A Pettis County deputy then joined the pursuit. Thinking the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle, the Missouri State Highway Patrol deployed stop sticks, which flattened two tires. The driver kept going, entering Saline County and getting onto I-70. It was at that time that officers spotted a passenger in the back seat.
kmmo.com
WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Projected snow totals have increased for parts of mid-Missouri
The National Weather Service (NWS) says Columbia and Jefferson City are now expected to receive anywhere from two to five inches of snow starting Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Kevin Dietsch tells 939 the Eagle that the heaviest snowfall will be to our east and in...
Sedalia Woman Injured When Jeep Overturns
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Courtney L. Rodriguez of Sedalia, was on Route Y at Morton Road (southeast of WAFB) around 1:30 a.m., when it slid off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Woman with ties to Camden & Pettis counties arrested with meth in Camdenton
A woman is arrested in Camdenton after officers from numerous agencies serve a search warrant for suspected drugs. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the raid took place Wednesday afternoon at Palm Gardens apartments. During the search, officers uncovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution and consumption of controlled substances.
Warrensburg Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Warrensburg teen was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2001 Honda, driven by a 17-year-old male from Warrensburg, was on Route V at Country Road NE 500, just before 8 a.m., when the Honda traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and came to rest in a field.
SFCC To Offer Motorcycle Training April Through October
State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce is offering a series of weekend Basic Rider Courses starting in April and concluding in October on the Sedalia campus. The basic two-day training is for people with little or no knowledge of operating a motorcycle. A one-day Basic Rider Course 2 for people who want to refresh or sharpen their riding skills will be offered 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23 or Aug. 6.
kjluradio.com
UDDATED: Toddler found wandering just west of Sedalia, sheriff searching for caregivers
UPDATE: The mother has been located. The Pettis County Sheriff takes to social media Tuesday to try and find the caregivers of a two-year-old boy. Sheriff Brad Anders reported the boy, who they’re estimating is around two, was found walking in Country Club Estates. The department asks anyone who’s missing a child to contact police at 660-827-0052.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI SOYBEAN ASSOCIATION RECOGNIZES SEVERAL INDIVIDUALS DURING ANNUAL MEETING
The Missouri Soybean Association (MSA) showcased seven legislators and advocates for their steadfast leadership to the soybean industry during its annual meeting in Jefferson City. Several of the individuals recognized are from the KMMO listening area. Each of these individuals serve as a voice for the farmers MSA strives to protect.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For January 24, 2023
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday night, while on patrol in the area of the 5600 block of South Limit Avenue, Pettis County Deputies witnessed a male and a female on a motorcycle driving northbound from the Super 7 Motel, 5650 South Limit Avenue. The male driver of the motorcycle is not known to have a motorcycle endorsement on his Missouri driver's license. His name was not listed in the report. Deputies made contact with the female passenger, who had jumped off the bike as the male driver continued through the parking lot of the Cenex gas station, 4851 South Limit Avenue. Deputies passed her information through JCOMM and was able to verify she had an active warrant for her arrest. Irina T. Shalnev, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrant on felony charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Shalnev was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be booked pending a cash or surety bond of $7,500.
mykdkd.com
Investigation at Warsaw R-IX School District Reveals Students and Staff are Safe
Warsaw R-IX School District was informed of a situation that there might be a student with a gun in a backpack. Their SRO responded to the South School and searched the student. There is no gun at the school. An investigation into the situation continues. All students and staff are safe!
KIX 105.7
