AZFamily

Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam

Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Phoenix Police Department Taking Steps to Limit Use of Force Policy

The Phoenix Police Department (PPD) proposed a new limit of force policy focusing on de-escalation, which it intends to adopt after seeking public comment. The public can comment on the proposed changes through January 31. The proposed policy, announced under Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan, revises how and when officers...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes

Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County officials counting individuals experiencing homelessness in Valley areas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is officially outpacing other states for the national average of individuals experiencing homelessness. Maricopa County officials are working together to get an accurate count and snapshot community by community to see the bigger picture. This count is, in part, to understand how best communities can serve the unhoused and what’s being done to address the problems that community is facing. One immediate way you can help is to volunteer with the Homeless Youth Connection here.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list

Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

How metro Phoenix counts the thousands of people who live on our streets

More than 1,500 volunteers spread across metro Phoenix early Tuesday to find and count all the people experiencing homelessness in the Valley.They looked in encampments and alleys, along canals and railroad tracks, outside closed storefronts and in desert washes, at parks and in shelters. Why it matters: The results of the annual point-in-time count will show whether a flood of federal pandemic-era money made a dent in housing the Valley's homeless population, which has surged since 2017. State of play: The funding allowed Phoenix-area governments and nonprofits to spend millions on rental assistance, foreclosure prevention, hotel vouchers and new shelters....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

1st child death from flu this year reported in Maricopa County

Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Arizona doctors weigh in on new childhood obesity guidance. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Police identify skeletal remains found in desert near Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. It contains images that might be disturbing to some. Authorities have identified the skeletal remains, found in a remote desert area in Buckeye earlier this month, as 35-year-old Juan Fierro. Buckeye police said the remains were...
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
maricopa.gov

Maricopa County Seeking Employees for Hundreds of Jobs Across 50 Departments

Maricopa County will host the 2023 Career Fair & Community Expo 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Event entrance and parking are free. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be on-hand to meet and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance, and more at the inaugural 2023 Maricopa County Career Fair & Community Expo.
MARICOPA, AZ

Comments / 0

