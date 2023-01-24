Read full article on original website
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
AZFamily
Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam
Murder suspect on the run arrested in Arizona
A 34-year-old man was arrested in Phoenix who was wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for first-degree intentional homicide and for possessing a firearm as a felon. The post Murder suspect on the run arrested in Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Phoenix Police Department Taking Steps to Limit Use of Force Policy
The Phoenix Police Department (PPD) proposed a new limit of force policy focusing on de-escalation, which it intends to adopt after seeking public comment. The public can comment on the proposed changes through January 31. The proposed policy, announced under Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan, revises how and when officers...
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
Gilbert parents of shooting victim propose Arizona gun storage law
GILBERT, Ariz. — Turning their grief into action, Bruce and Claire Petillo hope a proposed gun storage law named after their deceased son will prevent future tragedies. “I think most people agree if you own a gun it should be properly stored," Bruce Petillo said on Tuesday from his Gilbert home.
Are Crimes Against African Americans Worth Law Enforcements Time: Teenagers Are Losing Their Lives!
The founding fathers quote the idea that all citizens should be treated equally. The young are not living to become old. "The department understands the importance of community policing, and will continue to listen to the needs of our community." - Harry Grizzle Chief of Police.
KTAR.com
Federal agent from Mesa loses job, pay for doing side gigs while on duty
PHOENIX — A federal agent from Mesa lost his job and has to repay more than $130,000 in salary because he drove for Amazon, Uber and Lyft while on duty, authorities said Tuesday. A U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix recently ordered Sean M. Nelson, 44, to pay $133,999...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Kari Lake Claims New Evidence of Arizona Voter Fraud Found: 'Wow'
In December, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson rejected Lake's claims of electoral misconduct.
Arizona man arrested after trying to sell tiger cub on social media to undercover officers
PHOENIX — A man in Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested for allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub on social media to undercover officers. Phoenix Police Department on Twitter said that Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested Monday for possession of live wildlife as well as game and fish violations for allegedly advertising the tiger cub on social media.
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
fox10phoenix.com
Tiger cub found: Phoenix area experts shocked exotic pets were found in home
According to Phoenix Police officials, a tiger cub, along with baby snapping turtles and a baby American alligator, were found at a home in the Valley, and a man identified as 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested in connection with the discovery. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
AZFamily
Maricopa County officials counting individuals experiencing homelessness in Valley areas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is officially outpacing other states for the national average of individuals experiencing homelessness. Maricopa County officials are working together to get an accurate count and snapshot community by community to see the bigger picture. This count is, in part, to understand how best communities can serve the unhoused and what’s being done to address the problems that community is facing. One immediate way you can help is to volunteer with the Homeless Youth Connection here.
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
How metro Phoenix counts the thousands of people who live on our streets
More than 1,500 volunteers spread across metro Phoenix early Tuesday to find and count all the people experiencing homelessness in the Valley.They looked in encampments and alleys, along canals and railroad tracks, outside closed storefronts and in desert washes, at parks and in shelters. Why it matters: The results of the annual point-in-time count will show whether a flood of federal pandemic-era money made a dent in housing the Valley's homeless population, which has surged since 2017. State of play: The funding allowed Phoenix-area governments and nonprofits to spend millions on rental assistance, foreclosure prevention, hotel vouchers and new shelters....
Phoenix New Times
Maricopa County Attorney Will Pursue Death Penalty Cases Despite State’s Pause in Executions
Days after Arizona's new governor and attorney general put executions on hold in order to review the protocols around them, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said her office will continue to request the death penalty — and that she hopes the review is "expedient." Mitchell said that she respected...
AZFamily
1st child death from flu this year reported in Maricopa County
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Arizona doctors weigh in on new childhood obesity guidance. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM MST.
Police identify skeletal remains found in desert near Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. It contains images that might be disturbing to some. Authorities have identified the skeletal remains, found in a remote desert area in Buckeye earlier this month, as 35-year-old Juan Fierro. Buckeye police said the remains were...
ABC 15 News
MCSO locates missing couple out of Sun City West
SUN CITY WEST, AZ — UPDATE: Phillip and Sebastiana have been located. The couple was in a car crash and was located in a hospital. They are expected to survive their injuries. ——- Original story is below ————— A Silver Alert has been activated...
maricopa.gov
Maricopa County Seeking Employees for Hundreds of Jobs Across 50 Departments
Maricopa County will host the 2023 Career Fair & Community Expo 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Feb. 15 at Chase Field in Phoenix. Event entrance and parking are free. Hiring managers from 50 County departments will be on-hand to meet and conduct on-the-spot interviews for positions at all levels in a wide variety of fields such as administrative support, IT, education, trades, healthcare, finance, and more at the inaugural 2023 Maricopa County Career Fair & Community Expo.
