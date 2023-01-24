Read full article on original website
WRAL News
Video from auditor's office shows Beth Wood get into car minutes before hit-and-run crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State Auditor on Friday shows Beth Wood, the chief of that office, getting into her state-issued car minutes before a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against her. Wood was involved in a Dec. 8...
New video shows NC Auditor get in car with 2nd person before crash that led to hit-and-run charge
Until Friday's video was released, it was not known that another person got into the car with N.C. Auditor Beth Wood.
WRAL News
State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State...
WRAL
Caught on camera: Beth Wood walks to car, drives away before crash
Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State Auditor on Friday shows Beth Wood, the chief of that office, getting into her state-issued car minutes before a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against her. Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State...
NC Auditor Beth Wood's use of state-owned car suspended amid hit-and-run investigation: NCDOA
Wood's use of an assigned state-issued car has been temporarily suspended amid the ongoing investigation.
WRAL News
NC suspends Wood's state-owned vehicle as crash investigates continues
The state agency that manages state-owned cars suspended State Auditor Beth Wood’s vehicle assignment as an investigation continues into a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. Meanwhile, the state said the towing and repairs to the car Woods wrecked in the Dec. 8 incident totaled about $7,700.
Thousands in taxpayer dollars used to fix state auditor’s Toyota after crash, NC agency says
The North Carolina Department of Administration tells CBS 17 they spent thousands of tax payer dollars to repair a vehicle involved in a collision with state auditor Beth Wood.
North Carolina woman found safe after vanishing for 1 week, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, vanished on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
NC State Highway Patrol looking for witness to crash that killed Cumberland County deputy
Authorities say 24-year-old Nicholas Terlizzi was drunk when he ran a red light and hit Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos Anavisca Junior.
WRAL News
State Auditor Beth Wood attended prominent lawyer's party before crash, sources say
State Auditor Beth Wood was attending a party hosted by a prominent Raleigh lawyer the night she crashed a state-owned vehicle, multiple sources told WRAL. The incident led to a hit-and-run charge against Wood. The party was held Dec. 8 in the building featured in a recently unsurfaced social media...
WRAL News
Unanswered crash questions threaten legacy of State Auditor Beth Wood, champion of government transparency
State Auditor Beth Wood has worked to build a reputation as a no-nonsense, independent investigator, leading an office that seeks to protect taxpayers by unearthing wrongdoing in all corners of North Carolina government. And in her four terms in office, the Democrat has largely succeeded, according to associates, observers and...
alamancenews.com
Durham resident accused of beating, abandoning ex-girlfriend in Alamance Co.
A man from Durham has wound up behind bars in Alamance County after his ex-girlfriend accused him of kidnapping, beating, and abandoning her in the southern part of the county. Tyrone Devon Bass surrendered himself to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff on Saturday after investigators contacted him about his...
WRAL News
28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire
DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
cbs17
Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
cbs17
Protest against police brutality held in downtown Raleigh; activists calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, Darryl Williams
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Activists gathered in downtown Raleigh on Saturday to hold a protest against police brutality. It started at 1 p.m. along Fayetteville Street. The protest comes in the aftermath of Memphis police releasing body camera videos showing the violent arrest that ended with Tyre Nichols’ death.
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in North Carolina, authorities say
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are working to track down leads after a newborn baby was found dead next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a person called in at about 2 p.m. and said they had found a baby next […]
North Carolina witness says shape-changing object darting around night sky
A North Carolina witness at Sanford reported watching a shape-changing object “darting” around the night sky at 4 a.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
New photos reveal damage after North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into parked car, left scene
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — New photos show the scene after a hit-and-run crash that led to Democratic North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood facing multiple charges. The photos were shared by Chris Valverde, whose car Wood is charged with hitting. Wood, North Carolina’s auditor since 2009, is facing a Class 2 misdemeanor for hit-and-run, as […]
