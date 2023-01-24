ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State...
WRAL

Caught on camera: Beth Wood walks to car, drives away before crash

Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State Auditor on Friday shows Beth Wood, the chief of that office, getting into her state-issued car minutes before a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against her. Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State...
WRAL News

NC suspends Wood's state-owned vehicle as crash investigates continues

The state agency that manages state-owned cars suspended State Auditor Beth Wood’s vehicle assignment as an investigation continues into a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. Meanwhile, the state said the towing and repairs to the car Woods wrecked in the Dec. 8 incident totaled about $7,700.
alamancenews.com

Durham resident accused of beating, abandoning ex-girlfriend in Alamance Co.

A man from Durham has wound up behind bars in Alamance County after his ex-girlfriend accused him of kidnapping, beating, and abandoning her in the southern part of the county. Tyrone Devon Bass surrendered himself to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff on Saturday after investigators contacted him about his...
WRAL News

28 firefighters respond to Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. — A house fire in Durham damaged the home of two adults and two children on Saturday. Durham firefighters responded to the fire in the 2500 block of Atlantic Street just after 9 a.m. Durham fire sent 28 firefighters to the scene. The fire was under control...
cbs17

Highway Patrol investigating fatal wreck in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck that happened Friday morning on Mitchell Mill Road in northeast Wake County. Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the wreck that happened near the intersection with Pulley Town Road. This is a developing story. Check back...
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
WRAL News

Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
