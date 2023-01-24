Read full article on original website
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Second World War in film: 20 of the best war movies ever made
The most striking aspect of the commemorative events marking the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings on 6 June 2019 was the testimony of the veterans who participated in the conflict and who spoke eloquently and movingly about the events of 6 June 1944.These interviews should be compulsory viewing so people understand the courage and sacrifice of a generation of men and women who displayed the “unconquerable resolve” the Queen spoke about during her speech in Portsmouth.The film world has, of course, brought us many depictions of the Normandy landings and the subsequent battles. You will find a number...
Rumors of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man returning for Avengers 6 heat up after the actor’s recent comments
Avengers 6, aka Secret Wars, will be the final movie in the Multiverse Saga and an MCU adventure that should rival Endgame. Rumors claim that Avengers 6 will feature plenty of exciting cameos, including Spider-Man variants played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The two actors already appeared in Spider-Man:...
Adele Sparkles in Custom Stella McCartney Dress at Her Las Vegas Residency
Adele brought dynamic — and sustainable — glamour to her Las Vegas residency this weekend, thanks to Stella McCartney. On Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning musician wore a custom black McCartney gown, styled by Jamie Mizrahi, to perform at her “Weekends with Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Adele’s ensemble, crafted from sustainable viscose made with wood pulp, featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a column skirt and sweetheart neckline. Giving the piece added glamour was linear trim made from crystals — also sustainably created with lead-free glass, lined in silver metal and applied by hand, according...
Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Sasha Looks Like a Glamorous & Modern-Day Princess in Her New Music Video
Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha Spielberg has been making moves in the music industry for some time now (under the ever-so-cool stage name Buzzy Lee!) But the newest single from her upcoming album is something magical. On Jan 28, Sasha shared a mesmerizing video from her new single to her...
WHAS 11
Pamela Anderson Has $10 Million to Her Name in Ex Jon Peters' Will, He Says
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot in 2020. The marriage lasted only 12 days but even after all these years, he's still smitten over her. Exhibit A -- his will. For a profile about the Baywatch star, Variety reached out to the movie mogul to confirm something Anderson had claimed. And when they reached him, Peters offered a stunning revelation, one he admits he had never disclosed to anyone.
WHAS 11
'The Last of Us' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO
The Last of Ushas more battles to fight. The HBO drama, adapted from the popular 2013 Naughty Dog video games, has been renewed for a second season, it was announced Friday. From executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, the latter of whom co-created the video game, takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.
WHAS 11
Susan Sarandon Reacts to Daughter Eva Amurri Calling Her Upbringing a 'Circus' (Exclusive)
Susan Sarandon is opening up about her parenting style. The same month that Sarandon's daughter, Eva Amurri, described her upbringing as "a circus," the 76-year-old actress responded to the claim in an interview with ET's Matt Cohen. Amurri, 37, made her statement on TikTok, explaining, "People in the industry, who...
WHAS 11
Nia Long Recounts 'Charlie's Angels' Rejection for Franchise Producer Drew Barrymore
In another world, Nia Long was part of the iconic trio in the Charlie's Angels franchise. But in this world, the Best Man actress was rejected from the role due to her "sophisticated" eyebrows and age. The subject was brought up during a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. Long cleared...
WHAS 11
Jane Fonda Admits She Worries About 'Barbarella' Remake With Sydney Sweeney
Jane Fonda isn't counting the days for the Barbarella remake release. Fonda starred in the original 1968 sci-fi film as the titular main character, but is not involved in the upcoming remake starring Sydney Sweeney. "I worry about what it's going to be," Fonda tells The Hollywood Reporter in her...
WHAS 11
'Succession' Season 4: New Trailer, Premiere Date and More Revealed
Following an explosive third season, which ended in epic fashion, Succession is back with season 4. And based on the first teasers, it looks like creator Jesse Armstrong's series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun and Alan Ruck shows no signs of calming down, especially as the family feud continues to heat up. Ahead of the Emmy-winning HBO family drama's return on Sunday, March 26, ET is rounding up everything we know about the Roy family's battle for control of the media conglomerate Waystar Royco as well as what's to come in the new episodes.
WHAS 11
'Sopranos' Star John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dead at 25
The Sopranos star John Ventimiglia and his family are mourning the death of his daughter, Odele. Earlier this month, John’s wife, Belinda, shared that the couple’s 25-year-old daughter died on Jan. 12. "Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice," the post shared on her Facebook...
WHAS 11
See Anne Hathaway's Fierce Style for Night Out With Husband Adam Shulman at Paris Fashion Week
The devil may wear Prada, but this week, Anne Hathaway was in some dreamy Maison Valentino -- and on quite the glamorous date night to boot. The WeCrashed star was sparkling from head to toe in an embellished leopard-print ensemble -- including a mini dress, matching tights, heels and a clutch -- as she stepped out for the Valentino Haute Couture spring-summer 2023 show in Paris on Wednesday night.
WHAS 11
Jason Segel Reveals If He Would Make a 'How I Met Your Father' Cameo (Exclusive)
Could Marshall Eriksen return to McLaren's Pub sometime soon? After Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise cameo on the season 2 premiere of the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father, ET asked Jason Segel about the potential of Marshall making a cameo. Segel spoke...
WHAS 11
George Clooney Recalls Having Bell's Palsy as a Teenager
George Clooney suffered from Bell's palsy as a teenager, he told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. The movie star opened up about his past health condition while appearing on Kimmel's 20th anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Clooney joined Snoop Dogg as a guest onstage in a recreation of the show's...
WHAS 11
'Party Down' Returns For Star-Studded Season 3: Watch the Trailer!
Your favorite cater waiters are back for Party Down season 3!. Nearly 13 years after the cast of the fan-favorite Starz comedy threw their last bash, they're back for more --reuniting for six new star-studded episodes, which premiere Friday, Feb. 24. The new season picks up in real time, with...
WHAS 11
Gerard Butler Says He Hospitalized Co-Star Hilary Swank After Incident on 'P.S. I Love You' Set
Gerard Butler still feels terrible about what he did to his co-star, Hilary Swank, on the set of their 2007 romance, P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he "almost killed" Swank while they were filming the movie. It...
