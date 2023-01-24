Read full article on original website
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Afghan female students not allowed to sit university entrance exam - Taliban ministry
KABUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Taliban-run Ministry of Higher Education ordered private universities in Afghanistan not to allow female students to sit university entrance exams next month, underscoring its policy to restrict women from tertiary education.
GOP U.S. House passes bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped
U.S. House Republicans passed a bill Friday to force the White House to make more federal land and waters available for oil and gas development if the president orders the withdrawal of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The bill, passed 221-205, mostly along party lines, would strip the president’s power to remove oil from […] The post GOP U.S. House passes bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. Department of State
Hanoi, Vietnam: United Nations International School of Hanoi: 2022-2023 Fact Sheet
This Fact Sheet is intended to provide general information. For more information, contact A/OPR/OS (overseasschools@state.gov / +1-202-261-8200) or the school directly. The United Nations International School of Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi) is a not-for-profit IB World School and one of only two United Nations international schools in the world. Founded in 1988, UNIS Hanoi is a private, co-educational day school that offers an English language program from Early Years (age 3) through Grade 12. UNIS Hanoi was the first international school established in Vietnam and is one of only two United Nations (UN) schools in the world. Our mission is: Guided by UN values, we inspire all learners to strive for academic and personal excellence and empower them to create positive, sustainable impact. As a school, we embrace the values of Community, Curiosity, Integrity, Courage, Diversity and Responsibility.
‘Milisuthando’ Review: A Child of Apartheid Reflects on a South Africa Still in Transition
Thirty years on from its dissolution, the legacy of apartheid still weighs heavily on South African cinema, as a new, outspoken generation of Black filmmakers grapples with truths and wounds that they previously had limited scope to voice. But rage over the past fuses remarkably with assertive, forward-looking investment in the future in “Milisuthando,” a self-titled and duly self-searching documentary from artist turned filmmaker Milisuthando Bongela. With spiky candor and a flourish of personal poetry, Bongela’s debut feature probes her experience as a millennial Black woman who only began reckoning with apartheid as her country was stumbling out of it....
Russia issue looms for Paris Olympics, Zelenskyy rebukes IOC
The question of if and how Russia competes at the Olympics hangs over the 2024 Paris Summer Games
U.S. Department of State
Tokyo, Japan: The American School in Japan: 2022-2023 Fact Sheet
This Fact Sheet is intended to provide general information. For more information, contact A/OPR/OS (overseasschools@state.gov / +1-202-261-8200) or the school directly. Founded in 1902, The American School in Japan (ASIJ) is a private, coeducational day school, serving students from nursery (age 3) to grade 12 on two campuses: the Early Learning Center (nursery, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten) in Roppongi and the Chofu campus in western Tokyo (kindergarten-grade 12). The school serves students of all nationalities, with the majority having U.S. citizenship. The school year has two semesters.
Why NYC must keep its markets global
Canada recently banned investments in residential property by non-Canadians for two years, aiming to cool off an overheated housing market which saw the average Canada home price surge by 20% in 2021. Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to ban sales of homes and farmland in his state by companies from China, a “hostile” nation. Can you imagine such measures in New York City? Of course, you can’t, because our “global capital” status means welcoming as many UK pounds, euros, Chinese renminbi, Japanese yen, Israeli shekels, Moroccan dirham and Saudi riyal as we can lure to the five boroughs. Our great city...
