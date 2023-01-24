This Fact Sheet is intended to provide general information. For more information, contact A/OPR/OS (overseasschools@state.gov / +1-202-261-8200) or the school directly. The United Nations International School of Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi) is a not-for-profit IB World School and one of only two United Nations international schools in the world. Founded in 1988, UNIS Hanoi is a private, co-educational day school that offers an English language program from Early Years (age 3) through Grade 12. UNIS Hanoi was the first international school established in Vietnam and is one of only two United Nations (UN) schools in the world. Our mission is: Guided by UN values, we inspire all learners to strive for academic and personal excellence and empower them to create positive, sustainable impact. As a school, we embrace the values of Community, Curiosity, Integrity, Courage, Diversity and Responsibility.

