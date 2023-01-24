ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
supplychainquarterly.com

GEODIS Mexico Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™

As the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience, the Great Place to Work® Certification™ is regarded worldwide by employees and employers alike as the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing an outstanding employee experience. The certification recognizes companies with the foremost human resources practices that demonstrate high levels of employee engagement with an excellent workplace culture, ensuring a healthy work environment for professionals to develop their skills and be valued.

Comments / 0

Community Policy