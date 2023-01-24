Read full article on original website
RED BEAR Negotiation Reports an Extraordinary Year of Growth in 2022
CROWN POINT, IN – RED BEAR Negotiation, the global leader in sales and procurement negotiation training, today announced an extraordinary year of growth as organizations increasingly recognize the need for negotiation training during times of volatility and economic uncertainty. In 2022, the company marked a 60% increase in revenue year-over-year.
ORBIS Announces Leadership Changes
NEENAH, Wis. – Jan. 26, 2023 – ORBIS® Corporation, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation and an international leader in reusable packaging, has announced the upcoming retirement of current President Bill Ash and the appointment of Norm Kukuk to succeed him as president of ORBIS, effective March 31, 2023.
FourKites Launches Data Connector to Help Businesses Maximize the Power of Supply Chain Data
Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced the launch of Data Connector, an offering that allows customers to automatically access and leverage FourKites data directly within their existing business intelligence tool. By making supply chain data more accessible than ever before, Data Connector will help leaders across organizations access valuable insights to mitigate disruptions and expedite decision-making.
Retailers lose visibility as they outsource last-mile delivery, FarEye says
Retailers and logistics providers are struggling with a last-mile delivery process that has grown more complex, expensive, inefficient, and unsustainable since 2020, according to research from the delivery orchestration and visibility service provider FarEye. In an effort to reduce those growing last-mile delivery costs, 57% of retailers have outsourced their...
