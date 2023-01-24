Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during opening bell in New York City on Jan. 18, 2023. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates seven times last year to fight levels of inflation not seen since the 1980s, CEOs said in interviews at the time that they were preparing for a recession and the S&P 500 sank roughly 20%. But in January, despite consistent doomsday predictions from Wall Street, the blue-chip index recovered as much as 5%.

2 DAYS AGO