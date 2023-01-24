ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

freightwaves.com

Softer economy impacts LTL carriers different than truckload, industry executives say

Correction: The original story said that LTL carriers should forego rate increases in 2023. The story should have read that carriers should forego multiple rate increases. The softness in the U.S. economy impacts truckload carriers more severely than their LTL brethren because truckload capacity is greater and there are fewer barriers to entry, industry executives said Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodlogistics.com

Freight Outlook Presents Balancing Act for Shippers, 3PLs, Carriers

Inflation and inventory drawdowns remain the two major challenges to the freight market in 2023, according to a new study from Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA). Supply chain executives agree that Q1 of 2023 will be a period of downward rate adjustments for contract and spot market loads. With capacity expected...
freightwaves.com

Why the used trucks pricing bubble finally burst

After leaking for several months, the air is nearly evacuated from the used truck pricing bubble as increased production of new trucks allows fleets to finally trade their aging iron. Prices at auction are about 25% higher than the last pre-pandemic peak, according to J.D. Power Valuation Services. At the...
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar

Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
investing.com

U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs

Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
Fortune

JPMorgan’s top strategist warns stocks have a 10%-plus drop ahead: ‘Things have to get worse before they can get better’

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during opening bell in New York City on Jan. 18, 2023. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates seven times last year to fight levels of inflation not seen since the 1980s, CEOs said in interviews at the time that they were preparing for a recession and the S&P 500 sank roughly 20%. But in January, despite consistent doomsday predictions from Wall Street, the blue-chip index recovered as much as 5%.
Axios

U.S. economy expands at 2.9% annual rate in fourth quarter

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized 2.9% rate in the final months of 2022, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Why it matters: Economists are bracing for a significant slowdown in economic activity as the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes take hold, but that certainly wasn't the case in the final months of last year.

