Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
Softer economy impacts LTL carriers different than truckload, industry executives say
Correction: The original story said that LTL carriers should forego rate increases in 2023. The story should have read that carriers should forego multiple rate increases. The softness in the U.S. economy impacts truckload carriers more severely than their LTL brethren because truckload capacity is greater and there are fewer barriers to entry, industry executives said Monday.
foodlogistics.com
Freight Outlook Presents Balancing Act for Shippers, 3PLs, Carriers
Inflation and inventory drawdowns remain the two major challenges to the freight market in 2023, according to a new study from Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA). Supply chain executives agree that Q1 of 2023 will be a period of downward rate adjustments for contract and spot market loads. With capacity expected...
freightwaves.com
Why the used trucks pricing bubble finally burst
After leaking for several months, the air is nearly evacuated from the used truck pricing bubble as increased production of new trucks allows fleets to finally trade their aging iron. Prices at auction are about 25% higher than the last pre-pandemic peak, according to J.D. Power Valuation Services. At the...
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says the stock market could crash 50% this year as the bubble enters its 'final phase'
The stock market is poised for another 20% decline this year as the bubble enters its final phase, according to GMO's Jeremy Grantham. Grantham said that in a worst-case scenario, the S&P 500 could fall upwards of 50% from current levels. Grantham thinks investors are putting too much weight into...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
U.S. refinery activity, gasoline production on the decline
The total amount of refined petroleum products supplied to the market was below pre-pandemic levels during the week ending Jan. 20.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso steady after GDP data, Asian FX firms on weaker dollar
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso inched higher on Thursday, keeping those gains after data showed faster-than-forecast economic growth, while other Asian currencies also rose slightly against a weaker greenback. The peso PHP= was up 0.2%. The Philippine economy grew at a stronger-than-forecast annual rate of 7.2% in the...
Randstad CEO: ‘Gen Z employees should be treated like customers–and they want the full package’
Despite a dip in job security, workers are not willing to forgo flexibility and work-life balance, according to Randstad's research.
msn.com
BofA warns that the US economy will start to lose 175,000 jobs per month during Q1 of 2023, expects a ‘harder landing’ rather than a softer one — here’s why
The latest jobs report shows that the U.S. labor market is in decent shape, but Bank of America sees trouble looming in the distance. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
The stock market will soon reach a tipping point in active versus passive investing, ISS says
The stock market is on the cusp of reaching a key tipping point soon in the balance between active and passive investing. The share of long-term invested US assets held by active funds will slip below 50% in a few years after accounting for 53% in 2022, ISS said. By...
investing.com
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
JPMorgan’s top strategist warns stocks have a 10%-plus drop ahead: ‘Things have to get worse before they can get better’
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during opening bell in New York City on Jan. 18, 2023. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates seven times last year to fight levels of inflation not seen since the 1980s, CEOs said in interviews at the time that they were preparing for a recession and the S&P 500 sank roughly 20%. But in January, despite consistent doomsday predictions from Wall Street, the blue-chip index recovered as much as 5%.
3M cutting thousands of jobs, profits tumble
3M, the maker of Scotch Tape and Post It Notes, will reduce 2,500 jobs at locations around the world due to macroeconomic uncertainty.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees to Buy Hand Over Fist During the Nasdaq Bear Market
These highly profitable, industry-leading companies are ideal for retired investors.
We finally know whom FTX owes money to: Wall Street elite, Big Tech, airlines, and many more
Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November.
U.S. economy expands at 2.9% annual rate in fourth quarter
The U.S. economy grew at an annualized 2.9% rate in the final months of 2022, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Why it matters: Economists are bracing for a significant slowdown in economic activity as the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes take hold, but that certainly wasn't the case in the final months of last year.
investing.com
Oil closes flat as refinery outages counter 16-month high in crude stocks
Investing.com -- Oil prices closed flat on Wednesday as unplanned refinery outages faced off with crude stockpiles at 16-month highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $80.15 per barrel after a session high of $81.22 and low of $79.45.
South Korea's Economy Shrank for the First Time in Two Years, But Growth Is Expected From China's Reopening
Real gross domestic product fell by 0.4% in the final quarter of 2022 compared to the previous quarter, according to the Bank of Korea. Goldman Sachs economist Goohoon Kwon said the drop seen in trade will likely pick up from a fully reopened Chinese economy. South Korea's benchmark Kospi stock...
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
Comments / 0