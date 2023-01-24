Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
6 Korean Dating Series to Watch for Some Drama
There is more to K-content than K-dramas. American reality TV has dominated the reality dating series world with The Bachelor, Love Island, and many more. But fans will find that a Korean dating series encompasses a different aspect of the dating game that does not seep into sexual drama, secrets, and gossip. While Single’s Inferno has gained praise, more series satisfy the dating desire.
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
HBO orders Season 2 of 'Last of Us'
HBO has renewed its video-game adaptation, "The Last of Us," for a second season.
Madonna Rocks Curly Red Hair Makeover After Announcing Sold Out Tour: Before & After Pics
After announcing her world tour, Madonna has been keeping fans in a tizzy with her barrage of incredible TikTok clips. The most recent, posted on Friday, January 27, featured the Material Girl in all her glory lip-syncing to a sound bite from Mean Girls, in which Rachel McAdam’s character said, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” Madonna showed off her new red locks in the quirky clip as well and rocked a chic black satin robe and clear eyeglasses.
Disney Advertising Expands Relationship With Edward Norton-Backed Measurement Firm EDO, Will Use Its Engagement Data For Streaming
Disney Advertising and measurement firm EDO, whose co-founder and chairman is the actor and director Edward Norton, have expanded their relationship into the streaming realm. The companies have reached a new agreement to apply engagement data from EDO to Disney’s streaming platforms, starting with Hulu. Last month, Disney+ also added a subscription tier with ads. The partnership news comes on the day Disney’s ad division convenes its annual “tech and data showcase,” which will be held virtually. Norton is appearing in a 5-minute video segment during the event to explain his involvement and how EDO is working with Disney. The companies see the...
StudioCanal Returns To UK Production Investment By Backing ‘Vigil’ Director
EXCLUSIVE: StudioCanal is returning to the UK television production investment scene as it finalizes a deal with an outfit co-founded by a Vigil and Downton Abbey director. The French production group will back Strong Film & Television, which was co-founded by BAFTA-winner James Strong and Matt Tombs, a former BBC and Paramount executive. Strong Film & Television was established in late 2020 and appears to have added Loretta Preece to its ranks. Preece was most recently the series producer on Casualty, the long-running, BAFTA-winning BBC continuing drama. StudioCanal is close to finalizing an announcement for the investment, which would mark one of its...
Grace Duah hopes you'll be seeing more of her after 'Gossip Girl'
The reboot of “Gossip Girl” is coming to an end after two seasons, but one of the stars of the HBO Max series is just getting started. Grace Duah, 25, made her television debut on “Gossip Girl,” playing the rebellious and carefree teenager Shan Barnes. Like the other teen characters on the show, Shan makes some poor choices, like leaving a friend behind at a rave. But Duah saw that particular storyline — questionable as her action may have been — as a refreshing step toward more comprehensive representation.
Comments / 0