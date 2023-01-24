Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
First Look: ‘The Impact Atlanta’ Reunion Special
The cast of the popular BET+ unscripted series THE IMPACT ATLANTA, is back for a reunion special, premiering on the service this Thursday 1/26. THE IMPACT ATLANTA followed the fast-paced lives of some of cities’s top influencers Ariana “Ari” Fletcher,Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Jayda Cheaves, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey and Lakeyah Robinson.
atlantafi.com
New Documentary ‘Bo Legs’ Chronicles The Life Of Marvin Arrington Sr. In Atlanta
Longtime Atlanta civics leader Marvin Arrington Sr. is being commemorated with a new documentary that chronicles his life alongside that of the city he loves so much: Atlanta, Georgia. The former City Council president and Fulton County Superior Court judge was known for centering the plight of black youth and...
European real estate company redeveloping large section of south downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — A European real estate company has purchased more than 50 buildings in a long-troubled section of downtown Atlanta. They bought five properties just this month alone. The company told Channel 2 Consumer investigator Justin Gray that it plans to make a dramatic change to a neighborhood known...
Modern, Move-in-Ready Mansion in Sandy Springs is Now on the Market
Designed by Tim Adams and built by King Developers in 2018, this 5 bedroom, 5 bath, traditional home has been thoughtfully upgraded throughout.
Stockbridge seeking to create ‘Chick-fil-A’-like service at amphitheater
Stockbridge is making changes at its amphitheater in hopes of continuing to compete in metro Atlanta’s crowd of music ve...
Henry County Daily Herald
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair
UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia. Click for more.Henry County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
AccessAtlanta
20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February
If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
WSB-TV’s Convoy of Care fills 4 tractor-trailers for Griffin tornado victims
ATLANTA — Following the devastation caused by multiple tornadoes January 12, WSB-TV Channel 2 has once again partnered with law enforcement, nonprofit organization Caring for Others, the Georgia Motor Trucking Association, and others to lead an effort to bring disaster relief to communities ravaged by the storm. On Thursday,...
justshortofcrazy.com
Escape the City: 3 Romantic Getaways Near Atlanta for Couples to Reconnect
We’re sharing 3 romantic getaways near Atlanta that are far away from the crowds and the hustle and bustle of city life. Pack a bag and head off to one of these nearby destinations for a chance to reconnect with the one you love. 3 ROMANTIC GETAWAYS NEAR ATLANTA.
Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair
Zoo Atlanta is hosting a job fair Thur., Feb. 9. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Conservation Action Resource Center. The post Zoo Atlanta looking to fill 30-40 jobs at Feb. 9 job fair appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
AccessAtlanta
Bottoms up! You can’t miss this Atlanta happy hour deal
Grab your friends and raise a glass to making new memories at Marlow’s Tavern during happy hour, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. If you haven’t made your way to Marlow’s to try out their happy hour menu yet, it’s time to do just that! A few of my friends and I met up and ordered a bunch of items from their menu to share. One of the first things I noticed about Marlow’s was the warm, neighborhood vibe it gives off. I’m already planning for future hangouts, birthdays, and plenty of happy hour celebrations.
13-year-old killed after leaving skating rink remembered as gentle giant at school
Deshon DuBose was a gentle giant and wise beyond his years. The seventh-grader towered over most of his fellow students ...
Local Producer and Label Owner, Big Oomp, Set to Open Burger Joint in the SWATS
Having produced iconic beats for the likes of Flo Rida and Unk, Korey Roberson – aka Big Oomp – is now turning his attention to the grill.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
Make it a Double: Second Whataburger Atlanta-Area Restaurant Opens Jan. 26
Woodstock outpost joins recently-debuted Kennesaw location; plans call for nine more locations in 2023.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers?
The next time you watch a MARTA bus driver make a squeaky-tight turn with ease, you can thank Howard Harris, who teaches novices to navigate Atlanta’s labyrinthine streets. The post Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Film crews shooting scenes will cause lane closures in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Fayette County officials have announced there will be intermittent lane closures on State Route 92 for a few days so that film crews can film scenes on the highway. Crews will be filming on SR 92 at Lowery Road and Carson Road on Friday, Jan....
