Riverdale, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Talking With Tami

First Look: ‘The Impact Atlanta’ Reunion Special

The cast of the popular BET+ unscripted series THE IMPACT ATLANTA, is back for a reunion special, premiering on the service this Thursday 1/26. THE IMPACT ATLANTA followed the fast-paced lives of some of cities’s top influencers Ariana “Ari” Fletcher,Dionte “Arrogant Tae” Gray, Jayda Cheaves, Destiny “Dess Dior” Bailey and Lakeyah Robinson.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair

UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered. Several animals in Henry County are looking for their forever homes. Friends of Henry Animals Facebook page showcases the pets impounded at the local animal control shelter in Henry County Georgia.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

20 free things to do in metro Atlanta in February

If you’re looking for interesting things to see and do around Atlanta this February that won’t cost a thing, we’ve got you covered! There’s a great variety of free events and activities to explore all month long, from art shows and wellness classes to honor Black History Month and much more. Check out our list below of free Atlanta-area events that won’t break the bank.
ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

Bottoms up! You can’t miss this Atlanta happy hour deal

Grab your friends and raise a glass to making new memories at Marlow’s Tavern during happy hour, weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m. If you haven’t made your way to Marlow’s to try out their happy hour menu yet, it’s time to do just that! A few of my friends and I met up and ordered a bunch of items from their menu to share. One of the first things I noticed about Marlow’s was the warm, neighborhood vibe it gives off. I’m already planning for future hangouts, birthdays, and plenty of happy hour celebrations.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers?

The next time you watch a MARTA bus driver make a squeaky-tight turn with ease, you can thank Howard Harris, who teaches novices to navigate Atlanta’s labyrinthine streets. The post Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA

