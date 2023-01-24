Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Related
Massive Warehouse Company Has An Idea For Affordable Housing
This company is one of the most popular stores in the nation with families and folks who love buying in bulk, and this idea seems like a home run. Affordable housing has been a long-standing issue in the Bozeman area, and locals are getting restless. People have been finding alternatives outside of Bozeman and saving hundreds of dollars. The City of Bozeman hasn't made any notable moves to help with the issue, so where can locals look for support?
8 Great Events to Check Out This Weekend in Bozeman
If you don't want to stay inside all weekend, here are a few fun events happening around Bozeman. We may be in the middle of a winter storm, but if you're willing to brave the elements, there's a lot going on this weekend. What's Happening in Bozeman This Weekend?. Dueling...
4 Big Changes in Downtown Bozeman You Need to Know About
Some big changes are coming to downtown Bozeman. Several businesses are closing, and new businesses are expected to open this year. If you wander downtown, you may notice some businesses being renovated. Smoke, Fire, and Coal, a BBQ restaurant downtown recently closed and it seems a few other businesses have closed as well.
explorebigsky.com
GNFAC issues avalanche warning for Big Sky, Bozeman
An avalanche warning was issued Friday morning for the Bridger mountains, and the northern Madison and Gallatin ranges by the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The warning follows overnight snowfall totals of nearly 1 foot in those areas. The snowpack in those mountains have “well developed weak layers,” according to the Friday avalanche forecast, that are likely to fail under the weight of all the new snow.
montanarightnow.com
Multiple crashes reported on different parts of I-90 in Montana Friday night
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crashes on different parts of I-90 across Montana are delaying traffic Friday night. Travelers can expect to see delays around mile markers 115 near Missoula, 197 near Deer Lodge, 299 near Bozeman and 334 near Livingston. Outside of Missoula, road conditions on I-90 are reported to be...
ypradio.org
Bozeman's Bridger View neighborhood aims to be an example for sustainability and affordability
In her new three-bedroom condo, Emily Hay makes an afternoon tea on her induction stove. “So we’ll turn it up to like the highest, and it literally takes you know 40 seconds to boil water,” she said. “It’s a little noisy at first, but once you get used to using it it’s just so efficient."
msuexponent.com
Get a ‘pizza’ this new restaurant
Located on the 6th floor of the AC Hotel by Marriott lies Benchmark, a four season-rooftop restaurant and bar that is just under a year old. Not only does this restaurant offer handcrafted pizzas and cocktails, it also has a spectacular view of the breathtaking Gallatin Range. Growing up, whenever...
Char-Koosta News
Rescued grizzly bears find home in Bozeman sanctuary
BOZEMAN — The Montana Grizzly Encounter (MGE) provides a home for rescued grizzly bears and offers the public a chance to learn about them. Founded in 2004 by Casey Anderson, Ami Otten, and John Ross, the sanctuary has been home to eight bears: Brutus, Bella, Max, Lucy, Jake, Maggie, and twins Sheena and Christi.
This Montana Town Announces Huge Idea And It’s A Game Changer.
You might be surprised to learn that this popular Montana location isn't an actual "town", but there are plans to change that. This destination in Southwest Montana has constant traffic year-round from tourists and locals. This area has everything you want in a Montana town, delicious food, fantastic outdoor activities, and is close to everything you might need. The interesting part about this town is that it's technically not a municipality. Well, that might change now.
Bozeman Rent Got You Broke? Save Hundreds In This Montana Town
The apartment search in Bozeman is always a memorable one. Finding something within budget, does it allow pets, is it ground floor, how far from work will I be. The list goes on and on. In the last couple of months, rent prices in Bozeman have decreased a bit but...
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Will This Famous “Local” Artist Stop In Montana On His New Tour?
Considering John Mayer has a home here in Montana and his recent support toward flood relief, after this past summer's devastating floods took over our beloved Yellowstone National Park, you would think that Montana would make the list for his recently announced tour. Mayer released his upcoming Solo Tour and...
In Need Of This Once Popular Device? You Won’t Find It In Bozeman
Things have certainly changed over the last couple of decades. Not to sound like some grouchy old man, but back in my day things were a lot different. So many of the things from our youth are now just memories and the newer generations will never know what we had to go through just to communicate with others.
Downtown Bozeman After Dark: What You’ll See Is Brilliantly Cool
The Sweet Pea Festival Ice Sculpture Contest is one of the "coolest" events in downtown Bozeman during the winter months. Talented artists along with adventurous newbies, brandish chainsaws and tools to turn blocks of ice into works of art. Every year I look forward to the results of this competition...
Has This Unique Downtown Bozeman Restaurant Closed Down?
This restaurant was one spot that I would constantly recommend to friends and family if they were in town. I hope this isn't the end. Bozeman is a city where changes are consistent, whether it deals with housing, businesses, or people. This is especially true when it's regarding Downtown Bozeman. That's why I hope this isn't the case with this restaurant.
This Fantastic Montana Establishment Needs Your Help Immediately
One of Montana's most iconic establishments needs your help, or it could be gone forever. Pine Creek Lodge is a very special place. The popular indoor/outdoor concert venue in the Paradise Valley between Livingston and the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park features campsites, cabins, and a full restaurant to accommodate concertgoers. If you've been lucky enough to catch a show at Pine Creek Lodge, you're lucky enough.
Loved Bozeman Businesses Might Be Getting ‘Review Bombed’ By Nasty Rivals
It's a good thing most people know not to trust every online review you read about a local business. Recently, there have been some elaborate, yet oddly non-specific, extremely negative reviews for some reputable Bozeman area restaurants. These are the kind of businesses that have been around for a very...
3 Most Popular Ways To Get Up To Date Montana Road Conditions
Winter arrived here in Montana a couple of months ago. Although spoiled by a few warmer days earlier in the season, we also saw some of the coldest days of the year as well. Snowfall has been a bit light so far this year, but we still have lots of time to get those record inches in the book.
Fun, NON-BAR Events Around Bozeman This Week: Lunar New Year Edition
If drinking alcohol isn't a part of your social life, the Bozeman area has your back. The first full week of the 2023 Lunar New Year offers lots of fun events that DO NOT involve a bar or a big focus on drinking. Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th:...
9 Exquisite Waterfalls Within 3 hours Of Bozeman, MT
Summer will be here before you know it and making plans early to take advantage of the warm sunny days is a smart idea. Plus, if you plan ahead, you may be able to be one step ahead of all the tourists. A fun little day trip with the family...
96.7 KISS FM
Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3