4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
playpennsylvania.com
Parx Shippensburg Cleared To Open Jan. 26 As Pennsylvania’s 17th Casino
Parx Casino Shippensburg is officially the 17th Pennsylvania casino offered in the area. On Wednesday night, state officials granted the newest PA gaming location the go-ahead to open its doors for business on Thursday morning, Jan. 26. The announcement was confirmed last night by Parx’ general manager Kevin Brady, following...
Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them. Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
playpennsylvania.com
Bally’s Receives PA Casino License For State College Location In Pennsylvania
In the final public hearing for the licensing of the Nittany Mall Casino, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) voted today to grant the Category 4 license to Ira Lubert’s casino development company, SC Gaming OpCo, and Bally’s. The state’s fifth Category 4 PA casino license comes two...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Shot on the Job
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Philadelphia Magazine Headline About Jerry Blavat Is Inappropriate
We took exception when an Atlantic City newspaper printed what we felt was an inappropriate headline about Jerry Blavat at the time of his passing. Being consistent, today we must do the same thing about a Philadelphia magazine headline and article about Blavat that we feel is also wrong. Earlier...
tourcounsel.com
Montgomery Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a shopping center in Philadelphia with a variety of stores and good deals, I recommend traveling to the north of the city and visiting Montgomery Mall, a large outlet, with department stores, well-known brand boutiques, among other interesting alternatives that are not you can lose.
billypenn.com
North Philly’s Beury Building inks agreement for jobs and training, as plans for hotel move forward
Plans are moving forward with redevelopment of the Beury Building, the 14-story tower at Broad and Erie that’s being transformed into a mixed-use development and hotel. Property owner Shift Capital and the Wankawala Organization, an NJ-based hotel company that manages several Marriott and other brands around the region, have come to terms with a coalition of neighborhood groups on a community benefits agreement for the project, which is targeting completion in October 2024.
phillyvoice.com
Having raised $1 million, the Eagles Christmas album is now benefiting Philly classrooms and various charities
"A Philly Special Christmas" continues to provide cheer well past the holiday season. The holiday album was created by three Eagles linemen in hopes of raising $30,000 for a toy drive at the Children's Crisis Treatment Center. That goal was surpassed, and then some. After three pressings, the album has raised $1.25 million.
upenn.edu
Science and Service
On a Thursday morning leading into winter break, 10th-grade students from Paul Robeson High School huddle in a Penn Medicine classroom, teamed up in groups of three to five to answer the timed questions flashing on a screen. “Which of the following compounds is a solvent?” “Which of the following is a covalent bond?” Students whisper answers to each other—no sense helping the other teams —and discuss the questions with Penn undergraduate mentors, who give the Robeson students confidence and the occasional hint.
SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
Pottstown Couple — Longest Married Pair in Pa. — on Their Way to 81st Anniversary in 2023
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. 2022. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able...
Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right
How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
It Is Cheaper to Rent or Own a Home in the Philly Area?
Renting a median-priced three-bedroom house in the Philadelphia region is more affordable than buying one, even though rents have increased faster than home prices, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer. A report by the national real estate data company Attom analyzed rental prices for 2023 and 2022 home prices...
A new phase of the Wayne Junction revitalization plan is underway
Construction is slated to start this week on Arguto Court, an adaptive reuse project in southwest Germantown that will see a historically designated building converted into office space and a cafe. The $3.1 million redevelopment begins the next phase of an ambitious plan to revitalize the blocks around SEPTA’s Wayne...
New details emerge in Philly’s ‘Boy in the Box’ mystery
Joseph Augustus Zarelli was one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the in Philadelphia for 65 years. If you don’t know his name, then maybe you know him as “The Boy in the Box,” because that is how everyone knew him for all those years that he was a great mystery.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven juveniles and two adults are accused of stealing 93 guns in three gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Prosecutors say the 11 are part of a juvenile street gang and added the suspects are from Philadelphia.Investigators recovered more than 30 guns but 60 remain unaccounted for.The burglaries happened between September and November 2022.
