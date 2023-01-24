ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

playpennsylvania.com

Parx Shippensburg Cleared To Open Jan. 26 As Pennsylvania’s 17th Casino

Parx Casino Shippensburg is officially the 17th Pennsylvania casino offered in the area. On Wednesday night, state officials granted the newest PA gaming location the go-ahead to open its doors for business on Thursday morning, Jan. 26. The announcement was confirmed last night by Parx’ general manager Kevin Brady, following...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Wage theft: $7.5 million was returned to workers in Pa. shortchanged by companies in 2022

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia has learned $7.5 million dollars was returned to workers in Pennsylvania who were shortchanged by their companies last year. Now, a Philadelphia woman is on a mission to help even more workers get the money that's owed to them.  Katherine Coker of Manayunk has built a fan base on TikTok, not for her dance moves, but for her dozens of videos about what's called wage theft.Wage theft means workers not getting money they earned.Coker says she faced her own issues while working at a Philadelphia restaurant."It was definitely frustrating," Coker said. "Your bills don't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Shot on the Job

No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Montgomery Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a shopping center in Philadelphia with a variety of stores and good deals, I recommend traveling to the north of the city and visiting Montgomery Mall, a large outlet, with department stores, well-known brand boutiques, among other interesting alternatives that are not you can lose.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

North Philly’s Beury Building inks agreement for jobs and training, as plans for hotel move forward

Plans are moving forward with redevelopment of the Beury Building, the 14-story tower at Broad and Erie that’s being transformed into a mixed-use development and hotel. Property owner Shift Capital and the Wankawala Organization, an NJ-based hotel company that manages several Marriott and other brands around the region, have come to terms with a coalition of neighborhood groups on a community benefits agreement for the project, which is targeting completion in October 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
upenn.edu

Science and Service

On a Thursday morning leading into winter break, 10th-grade students from Paul Robeson High School huddle in a Penn Medicine classroom, teamed up in groups of three to five to answer the timed questions flashing on a screen. “Which of the following compounds is a solvent?” “Which of the following is a covalent bond?” Students whisper answers to each other—no sense helping the other teams —and discuss the questions with Penn undergraduate mentors, who give the Robeson students confidence and the occasional hint.
ROBESON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

SEPTA trolley derails in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA trolley derailed at the start of its service Tuesday morning.Chopper 3 was over the scene at Woodland Avenue and South 50th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.Just before 7 a.m., the trolley derailed when it was heading out of a tunnel and beginning its route, according to SEPTA.There were no passengers aboard and no one was injured.Service to trolley route 34 may be affected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Philadelphia Area Man Wins Thousands on The Price is Right

How many times have you stayed home from work or school because you were sick and watched The Price is Right? Too many to count, right? Yup, me too. Watching the popular CBS game show was the best part about being home sick. I would wait for 11am and turn it up so I wouldn't miss a thing. I would always think I could do much better than the contestants, especially when they would play PLINKO...my all time favorite Price is Right game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

It Is Cheaper to Rent or Own a Home in the Philly Area?

Renting a median-priced three-bedroom house in the Philadelphia region is more affordable than buying one, even though rents have increased faster than home prices, writes Michaelle Bond for The Philadelphia Inquirer. A report by the national real estate data company Attom analyzed rental prices for 2023 and 2022 home prices...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

A new phase of the Wayne Junction revitalization plan is underway

Construction is slated to start this week on Arguto Court, an adaptive reuse project in southwest Germantown that will see a historically designated building converted into office space and a cafe. The $3.1 million redevelopment begins the next phase of an ambitious plan to revitalize the blocks around SEPTA’s Wayne...
WAYNE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

11 juveniles, 2 adults accused of stealing nearly 100 guns in Philly area burglaries

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eleven juveniles and two adults are accused of stealing 93 guns in three gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery Counties, the Montogomery County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.Prosecutors say the 11 are part of a juvenile street gang and added the suspects are from Philadelphia.Investigators recovered more than 30 guns but 60 remain unaccounted for.The burglaries happened between September and November 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Community Policy