I admit that when I first got the media invite for Ain’t too Proud: the Life and Times of the Temptations Musical in the mail I almost didn’t go. I had a lot going on this week and I hadn’t heard anything about it. But then I asked Alexa to “Play the Temptations” to give me a sense of the musical and I realized I knew all of their songs. The Temptations were so much of the music we heard as we grew up and so much of the music that has shaped what we hear now. I got a little more intrigued. And I’m so glad I did. I would have missed out. Don’t miss out.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO