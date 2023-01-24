Read full article on original website
For Under $200K, You Can Transform a Gig Harbor Church Into Your Dream Home
Finding a house that meets all your needs in this day and age is almost impossible to do within the budget you have. This is especially true for those like me, who are not the handyman type. Personally, I find the word "remodel" to be terrifying. However, if you dream of a conversion project with open space, maybe you would find this interesting.
This Is Washington's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Eat This, Not That! teamed up with Yelp to find the top breakfast spot in every state.
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
southseattleemerald.com
Catching Up With Rainier Beach’s King Donuts
The beloved donut spot serves up ‘magic and excitement’ at its new location in the former Beach Bakery. In September 2022, Rainier Beach landmark King Donuts moved into Beach Bakery’s former location at 7820 Rainier Ave. S. The beloved family business has been a longtime community favorite, easily memorable for its joint operation as a donut shop, laundromat, and teriyaki counter. Though it has been in existence for decades, the Chhuor family has run King Donuts since 2017. Reopening after a break in 2021, the family dropped teriyaki from the menu, and they haven’t had laundry service since 2019. The recent move also solidifies a new direction for King Donuts.
KING-5
Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day
TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
anemeraldcitylife.com
Ain’t too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations Musical at Seattle Paramount Theatre (don’t miss out)
I admit that when I first got the media invite for Ain’t too Proud: the Life and Times of the Temptations Musical in the mail I almost didn’t go. I had a lot going on this week and I hadn’t heard anything about it. But then I asked Alexa to “Play the Temptations” to give me a sense of the musical and I realized I knew all of their songs. The Temptations were so much of the music we heard as we grew up and so much of the music that has shaped what we hear now. I got a little more intrigued. And I’m so glad I did. I would have missed out. Don’t miss out.
seattlerefined.com
Browne Family Vineyards is rooted in family and branching out to spirits
Browne Family Vineyards revolves around their carefully curated wine and spirits. But above all, they are rooted in family — it’s even in their name. "Browne Family Vineyards was inspired by my late grandfather, William Bitner Browne," said proprietor Andrew Browne. "I remember him fondly sharing with me his time in Bordeaux, France, citing a fondness of the wine, the rich history and culture of the city. All of these elements ultimately inspired me to open Browne Family Vineyards in his honor, following his passing."
tourcounsel.com
Seattle Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Washington State
An hour away from the city center is one of the best places to go shopping in Seattle at good prices, the Seattle Premium Outlets. Get ready to spend hours shopping in this outlet as there is everything. Its selection of stores is excellent, ranging from fast fashion brands like GAP to big luxury brands like Burberry and Gucci. You can also go shopping at other stores such as Calvin Klein, the sports brand Under Armour, Lacoste and Brooks Brothers.
KOMO News
$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store
SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle location
Woman alleges price increases under the excuse of inflation are a "scam". Her video caused a huge stir online as people reviewed the hiked charges. One Taco Bell Seattle location was the main focus of the slander.
KUOW
6 Washington bars and restaurants on the 2023 James Beard semifinalist list
Six bars and restaurants in Washington state have made it onto James Beard's 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. Five of them are in Seattle. And that's just for starters. Washington's culinary artists are also represented on the list of outstanding restaurateurs and best chefs in the region. The nominations...
This Is Washington's Best Buffet
Yelp found the top all-you-can-eat joint in every state.
southsoundmag.com
Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia
Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
seattlerefined.com
Thursday marks Seattle's first 5 p.m. sunset of the year
It's been about a month since the winter solstice and you may not have noticed but the days are actually getting longer. The sun set in Seattle at 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday and on Thursday, it sets two minutes later at 5:01 p.m., giving Seattle a full 9 hours and 18 minutes of daylight.
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever
The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
cwcolumbus.com
Seattle couple explains why they're building a home in the median of an interstate ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing encampment for the unhoused that is obscured behind trees and repurposed "welcome to South Lake Union" banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names,...
capitolhillseattle.com
911 | Team of thieves steal cash-filled ATM from Swedish First Hill lobby
See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. ATM heist: A cracker-jack...
