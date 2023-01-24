ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southseattleemerald.com

Catching Up With Rainier Beach’s King Donuts

The beloved donut spot serves up ‘magic and excitement’ at its new location in the former Beach Bakery. In September 2022, Rainier Beach landmark King Donuts moved into Beach Bakery’s former location at 7820 Rainier Ave. S. The beloved family business has been a longtime community favorite, easily memorable for its joint operation as a donut shop, laundromat, and teriyaki counter. Though it has been in existence for decades, the Chhuor family has run King Donuts since 2017. Reopening after a break in 2021, the family dropped teriyaki from the menu, and they haven’t had laundry service since 2019. The recent move also solidifies a new direction for King Donuts.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Tacoma's historic Rust Mansion will be sold in an online auction on Valentine's Day

TACOMA, Wash. — Valentine's Day is truly going to be an epic holiday to remember for Tacoma's most famous private home. That's the day the Rust Mansion will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction designed to attract buyers from all over the world. Bidding opens Feb. 9. There is no reserve so the mansion will sell regardless of the price.
TACOMA, WA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Ain’t too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations Musical at Seattle Paramount Theatre (don’t miss out)

I admit that when I first got the media invite for Ain’t too Proud: the Life and Times of the Temptations Musical in the mail I almost didn’t go. I had a lot going on this week and I hadn’t heard anything about it. But then I asked Alexa to “Play the Temptations” to give me a sense of the musical and I realized I knew all of their songs. The Temptations were so much of the music we heard as we grew up and so much of the music that has shaped what we hear now. I got a little more intrigued. And I’m so glad I did. I would have missed out. Don’t miss out.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Browne Family Vineyards is rooted in family and branching out to spirits

Browne Family Vineyards revolves around their carefully curated wine and spirits. But above all, they are rooted in family — it’s even in their name. "Browne Family Vineyards was inspired by my late grandfather, William Bitner Browne," said proprietor Andrew Browne. "I remember him fondly sharing with me his time in Bordeaux, France, citing a fondness of the wine, the rich history and culture of the city. All of these elements ultimately inspired me to open Browne Family Vineyards in his honor, following his passing."
SEATTLE, WA
tourcounsel.com

Seattle Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Washington State

An hour away from the city center is one of the best places to go shopping in Seattle at good prices, the Seattle Premium Outlets. Get ready to spend hours shopping in this outlet as there is everything. Its selection of stores is excellent, ranging from fast fashion brands like GAP to big luxury brands like Burberry and Gucci. You can also go shopping at other stores such as Calvin Klein, the sports brand Under Armour, Lacoste and Brooks Brothers.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store

SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Taste of the Mediterranean in Olympia

Mediterranean eatery Cynara Restaurant & Lounge in Olympia was opened in 2020 by restauranteur and Iron Rabbit owner Christian Skillings. Imbuing the longstanding ideals of its sister locale with regionally sourced meat, seafood, and produce, both combine environmentally friendly practices such as recycling and composting into how they run their businesses.
OLYMPIA, WA
seattlerefined.com

Thursday marks Seattle's first 5 p.m. sunset of the year

It's been about a month since the winter solstice and you may not have noticed but the days are actually getting longer. The sun set in Seattle at 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday and on Thursday, it sets two minutes later at 5:01 p.m., giving Seattle a full 9 hours and 18 minutes of daylight.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever

The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

911 | Team of thieves steal cash-filled ATM from Swedish First Hill lobby

See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt/Signal (206) 399-5959. You can view recent CHS 911 coverage here. Hear sirens and wondering what’s going on? Check out Twitter reports from @jseattle or join and check in with neighbors in the CHS Facebook Group. ATM heist: A cracker-jack...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy