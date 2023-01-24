Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
Man, 33, Dies After Tree-Cutting Accident In Hunterdon County
A 33-year-old man died Thursday morning after becoming trapped underneath a tree he was trying to cut down with a chainsaw, authorities in Hunterdon County confirmed.Emergency crews responded to a home on McCann Mill Road in Tewksbury Township and found the man trapped under a tree around 9:10 a.m.…
Elmwood Park 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Employees Call 911 From Locked Bathroom
A gunman robbed $650 in cash from a 7-Eleven in Elmwood Park as two employees locked themselves in the bathroom and called police, authorities said. Responding officers got them and several patrons to safety after getting the call from the Broadway (Route 4) convenience store around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police, it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
18 children injured, 1 seriously, in Queens basement fire
Fourteen children were injured in a basement fire in Queens Wednesday afternoon, according to the FDNY and NYPD. The department received the call around 2:04 p.m. and rushed to a two-story residential building on 72nd Drive near 147th Street.
Five Out-Of-Towners Seized After Paramus Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Englewood Crash
An Essex County quintet was arrested by Paramus police following the pursuit of a stolen Dodge Challenger that crashed in Englewood. Officer Slavko Bajovic spotted the stolen muscle car on southbound Route 17 after hearing an alert that it was involved in an attempted vehicle theft in Ridgewood shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
91-year-old woman in nursing home dies after assault by another resident, family says
Just like she did every other day, Rose Taylor visited her 91-year-old Aunt Clara at the nursing home across the street in South Plainfield, N.J., at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 16. After bathing, changing her clothes and feeding her, Taylor tucked her aunt into bed and assured her she would return later.
Authorities identify man whose body was found in wooded area of Lincoln Park
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office says that Anthony Zaccaro, of Sussex, was found dead in a wooded area in Lynn Park on Saturday.
Police-involved shooting in Kearny, N.J. under investigation
KEARNY, N.J. -- There was gunfire Wednesday morning on a street in Hudson County as law enforcement officers were executing a warrant.Authorities say shots were fired as members of the Hudson and Bergen county prosecutor's offices were at a building in Kearny.A SWAT team was also there.We're told no one was hit by bullets, but it hasn't been revealed who fired a weapon or if a suspect is under arrest.
Man shot multiple times in Linden
LINDEN, NJ – Police in Linden are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:35 pm, officers arrived at the 900 block of Seymour Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, police located a 36-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to Newark University Hospital by EMS for treatment. “This incident is actively under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau and the Linden Police Juvenile Aid Bureau,” police said tonight. Police did not release any information regarding possible suspects. No arrests The post Man shot multiple times in Linden appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Armed subject with hostage involved in standoff with police (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A 28-year-old man has barricaded himself in a home on Pleasant View Road in the Town of Poughkeepsie after members of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) tried to serve a legal eviction on Wednesday morning. The barricaded subject allegedly brandished a shotgun at law enforcement, triggering a large police response. Residents in the area of Pleasant View Road and Dutchess Turnpike/Route 44 are being encouraged to remain inside of their homes.
Man Indicted In Monmouth County Shooting
FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against a Long Branch man in connection with a shooting that left one victim injured, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday. Donte Gibson, 27, of Long Branch, is charged with one count of first-degree Attempted...
Owner of Howell house issued numerous summonses after fire
While the cause of a fire that damaged a Howell home on Monday is still unclear, police say the owners have been issued numerous summonses.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash leaves person trapped in truck in Union Twp.
UNION TWP., N.J. - A serious crash in Hunterdon County Tuesday afternoon left one person trapped inside a truck. It happened in Union Township on Van Syckles Road. A truck transporting logs veered off the road and hit a tree. The truck flipped over on its side. It took crews...
News 12
DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins
News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
jcitytimes.com
DeGise Pleads Guilty to Leaving the Scene of an Accident
As her dad, Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise looked on, Jersey City’s embattled lawmaker Amy DeGise yesterday pleaded guilty to “leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death.”. DeGise’s plea was the culmination of a 6-month ordeal that the city’s at-large lawmaker triggered when she drove...
Florham Park Police Release Information on Recent Arrests
FLORHAM PARK, NJ - The Florham Park Police have announced recent arrests that include two DWI repeat offenders and counterfeit money. Listed below is their news release on the above mentioned arrests: During the winter months when it can be very cold at night, it is more common for our Officers to patrol and check on possible disabled vehicles on Route 24. Early this morning, on 1/25/23 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Officers Nick Grande and Mike Zvolensky were doing just that when they observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder at an unusual angle. They stopped to check on the welfare of...
Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480 Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Cops ID man found dead in woods a half-mile from vehicle fire
A man found dead in a wooded area a half-mile from a vehicle fire hours earlier on Saturday in Lincoln Park has been identified by authorities. The body of Anthony Zaccaro, 33, of Sussex, was discovered in a wooded area in Lynn Park, a half-mile away from the fire scene, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday. He had been the driver of the burned vehicle, authorities said.
americanmilitarynews.com
Man, 33, found dead a half-mile from his burning Mercedes, authorities say
A 33-year-old man was found dead Saturday afternoon in Lincoln Park, eight hours after a burning vehicle he had been driving was located about a half-mile away, authorities said Sunday. The death of the man, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, is not believed to be suspicious, according to the...
Police: Man in custody after killing wife in Jersey City apartment
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Lucas Cooper shot and killed his wife just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 0