Blues Traveler Announces Spring Tour Dates & Limited Edition ‘Live And Acoustic: Fall Of 1997’ Double LP [Video]

ksal.com
Three Dog Night Coming to Salina
One of the most popular rock bands of the early 1970s is coming to Salina. Three Dog Night is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night. Boasting chart and sales records that remain virtually unmatched in popular music, the band had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three number one singles, and eleven top ten hits.
Love ‘live’ entertainment? This job may be for you
The company that manages INTRUST Bank Arena and Century II is holding a job fair to find employees for the venues.
Popular Wichita chicken noodle dinner is Saturday
St. Paul's United Methodist Church is holding its 76th Annual Chicken Noodle Dinner this Saturday, Jan. 28.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild Friday, blast of Arctic air arrives this weekend
Mild temperatures take over the forecast as we wrap up the workweek. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s across the Sunflower State, with Northwest Kansas remaining our cold spot. That is partly due to the snowpack still covering much of the northwestern corner of the region. The...
Wichita bridge demolition set for Saturday, part of I-135 closing
Drivers in the area of the North Junction construction site in Wichita could see a bridge coming down this Saturday, Jan. 28.
City of Great Bend vehicle involved in Friday accident
A City of Great Bend vehicle was involved in an accident near the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street on Friday, Jan. 27 just after 9 a.m. One person was transported to The University of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus with unknown injuries. With a City of...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid blast takes over this weekend into next week
Circle March 20 on the calendar. This is the first day of spring and it is 53 days away. We will be far removed from springtime temps over the weekend through the first few days of February. We have seen an uptick in cloud cover today due to a shortwave,...
Wichita man sentenced in deadly Easter weekend crash that killed two motorcycle riders
Authorities have said Collin Becker turned his truck in front of a motorcycle on April 16 at 17th and Tyler, killing both riders: Levi Ward and Jacob Fowler, both 20 and of Wichita.
Kansas driver’s license practice exam: How well do you know the rules of the road?
Test your knowledge with these sample questions for Kansas driver’s license written exams.
If you call 911, it may be a while before Wichita police show up. Here’s why.
Response times have more than doubled in 13 years, an Eagle analysis found. Police – from rank-and-file officers to the chief – offer several reasons for the increase.
KWCH.com
Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 17 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Group continues effort for...
foxkansas.com
Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center
Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
QuikTrip development in Newton approved
NEWTON, Kan. — At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Newton City Commission approved the final plat for the QuikTrip development on East First Street between Spencer and I-135. The Commission also received the developer’s petition for a traffic signal at First and Spencer and approved an engineering agreement with MKEC Engineering for the improvements. The City will pay for 67% of the cost of the signal (estimated total cost of $672,000), and the developer will pay for the rest of the improvements.
Loud explosion leads to arson investigation in west-central Salina
Police are investigating an arson case in which a loud explosion damaged a residence in west-central Salina late Thursday night. A 29-year-old Salina man told police that he was awakened by a loud explosion that broke the glass on his front porch light as well as drywall inside his residence in the 500 block of S. College Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Thursday.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals envelope full of cash from Wichita gas station
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Security video from a gas station at Mt. Vernon and Oliver shows that on December 19 at 9:20 a.m. a clerk went out the front door with a bank bag full of cash to make a deposit. The video shows a man running by and quickly...
Records ID Wichita man killed in crash after police chase; car linked to larcenies
Kennedy Jewel Edmond collapsed near where he rolled a 2005 Toyota Corolla, according to Wichita police and the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.
Updated with video: Man dies in rollover crash after chase with Wichita police
Police said the chase was called off shortly after it started but the driver continued speeding. Police said they were looking for the vehicle in connection to multiple larcenies.
Two dead after shooting in south Wichita
Man, 37, arrested, accused of raping teen girl at Broadway motel, Wichita police say
The incident was reported just after midnight on Tuesday.
KWCH.com
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
