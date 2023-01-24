ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Dylan Larkin has no hard feelings toward Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

Dylan Larkin is currently in the final year of his current contract with the Detroit Red Wings, and he has made it very clear that he would like to sign a long-term extension to remain in his hometown. According to reports, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an 8-year, $64 million contract, but Larkin's camp does not feel that is a fair amount for their client. That being said, Larkin said on Thursday that he does not have any hard feelings toward Yzerman, despite the fact that they have not been able to agree on an extension.
Detroit Sports Nation

Derek Lalonde calls out Red Wing F Tyler Bertuzzi

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, along with everybody else in the organization, was counting on F Tyler Bertuzzi to score at least 30 goals, while being one of the team's best threats on offense. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as Bertuzzi has missed chunks of games because of injuries, and when he has played, he has struggled. On Thursday, Lalonde called out Bertuzzi while he was speaking to reporters.
MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran infielder to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran infielder Cesar Hernandez to a minor-league contract. The news was first reported by the New York Post. Hernandez, 32, has been an everyday player for the last eight seasons but will likely come to Lakeland next month to compete for a utility infield job.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Detroit's Field Announcement

The Detroit Lions are making a change to their playing and practice surfaces for the 2023 season. FieldTurf announced on Wednesday that the Lions will upgrade to the FieldTurf CORE System at Ford Field and its Allen Park Practice Facility. The CORE turf system features FieldTurf's heavyweight ...
Detroit Sports Nation

Isaiah Buggs ‘hopes to God’ the Detroit Lions bring him back

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is in the books, and general manager Brad Holmes has admitted that he is very excited about the upcoming free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. Holmes will have some important decisions to make during the offseason, and it starts with deciding on which current Lions' players he wants to bring back. DT Isaiah Buggs is one of those players, and Buggs recently made it very clear that he wants to stay in Detroit.
