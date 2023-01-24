Read full article on original website
Related
Rainy Sunday in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We saw fantastic weather this Saturday, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict unsettled conditions will be moving in to close out the weekend. Chances for lighter rain showers will start to move into the WOWK-TV viewing area after midnight tonight. As we approach sunrise we will see the potential for moderate to heavy […]
Drizzle, mild weather about to turn more wintry
Colder air will filter into Ohio tonight, accompanied by drizzle and patchy fog, as readings dip into the low to mid-30s by daybreak. Some light snow will mix with the rain north and west, with the potential for a few slick spots. A ripple in the flow behind a sagging cold front will bring a […]
sciotopost.com
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
All counties remove Level 1 Snow Emergency
Weather conditions led multiple counties around the Miami Valley to issue snow emergencies.
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
Showers return, wintry mix Monday, colder week ahead
We enjoyed a mild Saturday near 50 degrees in a light southerly flow and some sunshine. Clouds will thicken overnight, with showers developing late and continuing on Sunday, before tapering off in the afternoon with the passage of low pressure to our north and a trailing cold front. Readings will be in the mild 40s. Colder […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal wrong-way crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a fatal wrong-way crash along Route 23. The crash happened late Saturday evening, just south of Circleville. According to the sheriff’s office, “66-year-old Samuel G. Browning from Jackson, Ohio was...
WHIZ
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Increased the Maximum Age Requirement
The age limit to become a Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper has increased. The maximum age to become a trooper has raised from 35 to the age of 40. The Highway Patrol said they did this to get a broader range of applicants. “We’re looking at retired military people that...
LIVE UPDATES | Wintry weather impacts Northeast Ohio: Traffic updates, school closings and more
CLEVELAND — We're in store for a wintry Wednesday as accumulating snow returns to Northeast Ohio. The snowy conditions will transition to a wintry mix and rain by the afternoon before we change back to snow. So what's happening with wintry weather right now? We're following the latest with...
sciotopost.com
When Will the Snow Start? Expect Delays in the AM
OHIO – A Complex weather pattern is coming into Ohio overnight and will drop up to 6 inches in some areas across the state. According to the National weather service, the snow will start in Pickaway County and surrounding areas around 2 am on Wednesday morning and will snow throughout the morning.
West Virginia and Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of our area. The counties included are: Hancock County, WV along with Jefferson, Harrison, and Guernsey County in Ohio. The advisory goes into effect at 3 AM Wednesday and expires at 1 PM Wednesday. Accumulating snowfall […]
Ohio Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
crawfordcountynow.com
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
WCPO
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for 78-year-old Ohio man
DAYTON, Ohio — A Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office statewide for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road and has not returned. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities report.
NBC4 Columbus
Blizzard of ’78: The devastating snowstorm that paralyzed Ohio for days
CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been 44 years since a series of three winter storms, collectively known as the Blizzard of ’78, battered much of the Midwest and Northeast. The second blast, from Jan. 25, 1978, to Jan. 27, 1978, caused widespread devastation in Ohio. The high winds created massive snow drifts, closing schools, shutting down businesses, and bringing transportation to a halt. It took several days for the region to recover and the storm killed 70 people, including 51 in Ohio.
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was killed in a late night ATV crash in Lawrence County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened on US 224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m. The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when...
Ohio couple who survived Blizzard of ’78 discuss their ordeal
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
Wet, windy Wednesday in region with a taste of winter to the north and east
(WOWK) — The large winter storm system that has been moving across the nation will be here Wednesday with wet roads and some strong winds. See the slideshow below for timing and placement of precipitation on Predictor model output. There are winter weather advisories out for parts of Ohio and the eastern mountains of West […]
Comments / 2